You can make all the tenuous Manc connections you want, that's all you've got in this context. Cruyff operated in the same free role Zico is in your team - he isn't a Michael Owen-like poacher - and neither Djazlic nor Heighway (as much as I'm a fan) are defensively disciplined enough to play as wing backs in this context. I'm guessing they're meant to be wing backs. The alternative is you're essentially playing a 3-2-5 with Guti as one of the defensive midfielders and, at most, one genuine workhorse in that attacking five.



It makes the 82' Brazilian team look like Catenaccio in comparison, and a defensive playmaker like Beckenbauer can play long passes to feet to bypass those attacking players with ease. But the most uneven match up here has to be Best against the notoriously rash Mexes, who'd be receiving his second yellow before half time.



Wrong on so many accounts.First, my front line of Drogba and Cruyff occupies your RCB Blind and LCB Costacurta - requiring Beckenbauer to make choices (allow 1 v 1 battles where we have an advantage by staying at DM or providing some sweeping support). This is what we want to do - make Franz move back and forth and not get comfortable on the ball. So, the two front works tactically, and I am pretty sure both know how to play a striker position or in this case slice the pitch into a half to play their usual game. Our coverage means that we funnel the play to Gael Clichy and Viv Anderson as your playermakers playing out of the back --- It means Keane or Beckenbauer will need to help to play the ball out of the back if you want to possess the ball ---- and any mistakes pulls them out of the center. Its a good strategy frankly.Second, I've now said three times. We are not playing with wingbacks. Dzajic and Heighway are midfielders whose starting position begins deeper without the ball (preventing flank penetration congesting the middle third of the pitch in a midfield 5). This means when we have the ball they get forward and provide combination play and service and when we lose the ball we retreat into position in the middle of third of pitch that allow for defensive compactness and pressure but also flair out wide to become an option for a quick counter (especially Dzajic) who is deadly out wide going forward.Here is how my team is lined up. Its pretty simple, the DM mid pivots drop in when the opposing players try to expose the flank play (because there is no room in the middle of the park) and Maldini or Mexes flare out to assume the left back or right back role and one of our two DM's drops in (preferably Souness) but both can provide pressure and cover. Guti is quick and can help us play out through intercepting passes and Souness can use his power, strength to prevent central penetration once the flank play matures. The opposite side midfielder will have time and space and Drogba and Cruyff occupy the CB's. Its sound. Here is a basic primer - nothing flashy but relevant.