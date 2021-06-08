« previous next »
World Wide Internet Outage going on right now

World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Today at 11:15:26 am
How exciting!
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:20:11 am
What are you talking abo
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:21:33 am
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:26:46 am
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:27:37 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:26:46 am
How'd your post get through?

Tied to the leg of a pigeon probably?!?
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:32:51 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:27:37 am
Tied to the leg of a pigeon probably?!?

Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:33:40 am
UK government, The Guardian, The FT, New York Times among the affected.
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #7 on: Today at 11:34:03 am
Aliens!!!!
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:36:00 am
BBC site down, Guardian site down any more? Maybe it's a UK issue with a specific server?
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:36:46 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:33:40 am
UK government, The Guardian, The FT, New York Times among the affected.

NY Times working for me, unless they just got it back online.
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:37:25 am
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:37:41 am
Amazon, Ebay and Reddit problems
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #12 on: Today at 11:38:32 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:36:00 am
BBC site down, Guardian site down any more? Maybe it's a UK issue with a specific server?

BBC was fine for me, in fact it's where I got the info about what was down. I checked UK gov and Guardian myself but didn't double check NYT. Does seem to be up now.

Sweepstake on who's work this is? ;D
Reply #13 on: Today at 11:39:43 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:37:41 am
Amazon, Ebay and Reddit problems

All working for me. *shrugging shoulders emoji

EDIT: Actually so is BBC now, so they have obviously all just gone back online or got sorted
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #14 on: Today at 11:40:09 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:36:00 am
BBC site down, Guardian site down any more? Maybe it's a UK issue with a specific server?

Works fine for me. I copied this off BBC a second ago.

Quote
A number of leading media websites are currently not working, including the Guardian, Financial Times, Independent and the New York Times.

The UK government website - gov.uk - is also down.

Affected websites displayed the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable".

Early reports have suggested it could be related to Fastly, a cloud computing provider, which underpins a lot of major websites.
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #15 on: Today at 11:40:27 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:36:00 am
BBC site down, Guardian site down any more? Maybe it's a UK issue with a specific server?
Apparently, there are with problems with Fastly CDNs.

https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/08/numerous-popular-websites-are-facing-an-outage
Reply #16 on: Today at 11:41:24 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:40:09 am
Works fine for me. I copied this off BBC a second ago.

They just went back up, BBC now reporting it.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57399628
Reply #17 on: Today at 11:43:03 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:40:27 am
Apparently, there are with problems with Fastly CDNs.

https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/08/numerous-popular-websites-are-facing-an-outage

That's exactly what Aliens would want us to believe. Always with the 'Fastly outage' excuses.
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #18 on: Today at 11:46:25 am
Fuck this Im going back to Teletext
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #19 on: Today at 11:50:05 am
Everything is working my end
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #20 on: Today at 11:51:04 am
It was Fastly. Sorted now.
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #21 on: Today at 11:51:22 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:32:51 am


With built in BBQ raw material?

All we really need is some butter and spices..
Reply #22 on: Today at 11:54:54 am
Excitement over then.

At times like this I can't help thinking of Haruki Murakami's famous line ;D
Re: World Wide Internet Outage going on right now
Reply #23 on: Today at 12:05:20 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:54:54 am
Excitement over then.

At times like this I can't help thinking of Haruki Murakami's famous line ;D
Which one? I should probably know this.
