UK government, The Guardian, The FT, New York Times among the affected.
BBC site down, Guardian site down any more? Maybe it's a UK issue with a specific server?
Amazon, Ebay and Reddit problems
A number of leading media websites are currently not working, including the Guardian, Financial Times, Independent and the New York Times.The UK government website - gov.uk - is also down.Affected websites displayed the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable".Early reports have suggested it could be related to Fastly, a cloud computing provider, which underpins a lot of major websites.
Apparently, there are with problems with Fastly CDNs.https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/08/numerous-popular-websites-are-facing-an-outage
