Anything but a win for Tyson tarnishes his reputation. Even at his age he should be able to easily knock that daft prick out with ease.



Not sure it does. Anyone with any knowledge of boxing knows it's a circus fight and likely the outcome has already been decided.It's well known Tyson has had money issues over the years. I not sure he cares much about this.His legacy isn't going to be determined by a 'fight' he takes part in at 58 years old.