Circus Boxing Thread

gazzalfc

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 12:17:31 am
The fact it went the full 6 rounds is disgusting. And to win that with the point deduction is even worse
Golden_Child

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 12:18:58 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 12:16:01 am
Shows how corrupt boxing is when they give Tommy that fight.

The commentary has been shite but they at least said the decision was wrong and mentioned the mental punch stats.

Absolute joke of a decision, rematch coming whatever Tommy says. KSI won that
Barneylfc∗

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 12:19:17 am
State of this  :lmao
gazzalfc

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 12:19:21 am
To be fair. The scorecards were fairer than most professional boxing fights
Samie

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 12:20:12 am
I foresee a Gatti v Ward like trilogy here.
gemofabird

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 12:20:46 am
Tommy Fury v Anthony Joshua next
jonnypb

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 12:23:29 am
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 12:20:46 am
Tommy Fury v Anthony Joshua next

Lol. Dont see fury ever fighting professionals when he gets ten times as much money fighting YouTuber bums.
gazzalfc

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 12:25:55 am
Regardless of the result, a Youtuber has taken a professional boxer on for 6 rounds and got a draw on one of the scorecards.

Tommy Fury has to take that to heart because this is his level now. The idea of belts in the professional world is done.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 12:26:02 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 12:23:29 am
Lol. Dont see fury ever fighting professionals when he gets ten times as much money fighting YouTuber bums.

He is a social media bum himself.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 12:26:05 am
It's a farce isn't it?
I've been a good boy

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 12:26:34 am
Was Darren England one of the fucking judges?!

Fury is a bum. Should probably stick to love island because he's shit at boxing.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 12:28:38 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:25:55 am
Regardless of the result, a Youtuber has taken a professional boxer on for 6 rounds and got a draw on one of the scorecards.

Tommy Fury has to take that to heart because this is his level now. The idea of belts in the professional world is done.

If Fury's name wasn't Fury, he wouldn't be classed as a professional boxer.
Elzar

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 12:36:13 am
KSI at least admits he is not a pro boxer, and never will be. Tommy Fury seems to think he can challenge for actual titles. Terrible that from him, he was awful.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:28:38 am
If Fury's name wasn't Fury, he wouldn't be classed as a professional boxer.

Very much living off his name.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 08:10:59 am
Fury is so bad. I think an area title is all he can possibly achieve. Should just fight Logan to be honest.
Devastatin' Dave

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 11:05:51 am
There are a huge range of sports or activities professional boxing could learn from to develop interest and demand in the sport, but I really dont see how this translates.

This YouTube boxing phenomenon is like someone has distilled all the marketing and bravado from Wrestling, with fewer steroids and a lot less athletic ability.

The financial outcome is only one measure of success, and I seriously doubt in 5 years time we will be tuning in for more of this. I dont watch it now but as a kid WWF/WWE felt like it had more substance and longevity than this.

Good luck to them, theyve made a decent wedge from putting on the events.
GinKop

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 11:15:50 am
KSI lost? Fan-fucking-tastic. Hopefully he fucks off into obscurity now the racist c*nt.
Lusty

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm
Quote from: Devastatin' Dave on Yesterday at 11:05:51 am
There are a huge range of sports or activities professional boxing could learn from to develop interest and demand in the sport, but I really dont see how this translates.

This YouTube boxing phenomenon is like someone has distilled all the marketing and bravado from Wrestling, with fewer steroids and a lot less athletic ability.

The financial outcome is only one measure of success, and I seriously doubt in 5 years time we will be tuning in for more of this. I dont watch it now but as a kid WWF/WWE felt like it had more substance and longevity than this.

Good luck to them, theyve made a decent wedge from putting on the events.
Not so sure about that part mate. There's a reason these fights are unlicensed.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 06:40:12 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 11:15:50 am
KSI lost? Fan-fucking-tastic. Hopefully he fucks off into obscurity now the racist c*nt.
He's a twat.
B0151?

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 08:07:17 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:25:55 am
Regardless of the result, a Youtuber has taken a professional boxer on for 6 rounds and got a draw on one of the scorecards.

Tommy Fury has to take that to heart because this is his level now. The idea of belts in the professional world is done.
If he had any serious ambitions of making it as a real boxer I don't think he'd have gone into Love Island in the first place to be honest.

And tbf if he can make money from celebrity nonsense instead of a sport that gives you brain damage that's what he should do.  But yeah, definitely can't act like he's a true professional boxer now.
Devastatin' Dave

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm
Not so sure about that part mate. There's a reason these fights are unlicensed.

I didnt say none!
Samie

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #340 on: Today at 01:01:39 am
 ;D

Quote
Tommy Furys win over KSI has now been CORRECTED to a unanimous decision, not a majority decision, because one of the judges scorecards was added up incorrectly. His card was announced as a 57-57 draw, when he actually scored it 57-56 to Fury - same as the other two judges.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #341 on: Today at 01:41:42 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:01:39 am
;D
I'm sure they'll look back on that judges scorecard in years to come and it'll be a hot topic for discussion among boxing fans.
