There are a huge range of sports or activities professional boxing could learn from to develop interest and demand in the sport, but I really dont see how this translates.



This YouTube boxing phenomenon is like someone has distilled all the marketing and bravado from Wrestling, with fewer steroids and a lot less athletic ability.



The financial outcome is only one measure of success, and I seriously doubt in 5 years time we will be tuning in for more of this. I dont watch it now but as a kid WWF/WWE felt like it had more substance and longevity than this.



Good luck to them, theyve made a decent wedge from putting on the events.