They must've been watching Mayweather v Judah prior to this
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:19:03 pm
Hard to believe people believe boxing could learn from this  :lmao

Could learn A LOT.

There's a reason why people would rather watch this.
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 11:23:26 pm
Could learn A LOT.

There's a reason why people would rather watch this.
Theyve had a Lobotomy?
:lmao

Boxing is a huge example that rock bottom has a basement.

The state of this shit
He called out Ray Mysterio 😂 just waiting for the Undertaker to come on.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:24:19 pm
Theyve had a Lobotomy?

It's more popular than 99.9999% of boxing matches

So they're doing something right
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 11:23:26 pm
Could learn A LOT.

There's a reason why people would rather watch this.

There's people that would rather watch EastEnders than boxing.
Your statement that there's people would rather watch this than boxing means nothing.
This is not boxing.
Why you all watching it if it's so shit?

Muppets!  ;D
The state of this sport
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 11:27:58 pm
Why you all watching it if it's so shit?

Muppets!  ;D

You paid for this shite didn't you?
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 11:27:16 pm
It's more popular than 99.9999% of boxing matches

So they're doing something right

I hate to break it to you but just because somethings popular doesnt make it better
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:27:30 pm
There's people that would rather watch EastEnders than boxing.
Your statement that there's people would rather watch this than boxing means nothing.
This is not boxing.

Not top level, sure.

But it is boxing & way more entertaining than most fights as people care about these fighters, unlike most boxers.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:28:04 pm
The state of this sport

This isn't sport. It's entertainment.
