Hard to believe people believe boxing could learn from this
Could learn A LOT.There's a reason why people would rather watch this.
Theyve had a Lobotomy?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Why you all watching it if it's so shit? Muppets!
It's more popular than 99.9999% of boxing matchesSo they're doing something right
There's people that would rather watch EastEnders than boxing.Your statement that there's people would rather watch this than boxing means nothing. This is not boxing.
The state of this sport
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.8]