Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:57:13 pm
There's a round by round script doing the rounds on social media. Hopefully it's bollocks and Paul gets knocked out.

Link?
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 10:05:29 pm »
Was sent to me on WhatsApp
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 10:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:05:29 pm
Was sent to me on WhatsApp

Fucking hell.

Wouldn't normally entertain this shite but as it's on at a reasonable time and on my IPTV, I'll give it a go to see how dodgy it is.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 10:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:05:29 pm
Was sent to me on WhatsApp

lmao people believe this?
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:17:48 pm »
Well his walk on song was wrong so that's put that to bed immediately ;D
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:18:12 pm »
Fed up of this already and it hasn't started yet
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:17:48 pm
Well his walk on song was wrong so that's put that to bed immediately ;D

Was just about to say this hah.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:17:48 pm
Well his walk on song was wrong so that's put that to bed immediately ;D

Outfit isnt tho lmao
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:23:43 pm »
Fuck me just looked at Tommy Furys record. Fought a fella with 26 losses in 28 fights.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:18:12 pm
Fed up of this already and it hasn't started yet

So true!! Everything about it is so cringeworthy!!
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:24:07 pm »
The Problem Child is such a shit nickname
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:24:32 pm »
any good streams?
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 10:24:54 pm »
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:28:41 pm »
The national anthems....... ???
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:29:33 pm »
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 10:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:23:43 pm
Fuck me just looked at Tommy Furys record. Fought a fella with 26 losses in 28 fights.

The combined record of his opponents, 24-176-5  ;D

Don't get the people moaning.

If you don't like it, don't watch, simple.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:23:43 pm
Fuck me just looked at Tommy Furys record. Fought a fella with 26 losses in 28 fights.
And still looked like shit in some of them. I think he realises he won't have a career like Tyson so this fight is essentially a cash-out
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:33:31 pm »
Fuck me this is shit and only 1 minute in
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 10:35:08 pm »
Why is the Paul bloke famous? I know hes a YouTuber but dont really know what that means.

I get the other guy is famous for being Tysons brother and on Love Island.

Kind Regards
Befuddled old man
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 10:36:41 pm »
Never watched Jake Paul box before, fuck me looks like a one-trick pony.

Wait, wait, wait... wild right hook... wait, wait wait.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 10:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:35:08 pm
Why is the Paul bloke famous? I know hes a YouTuber but dont really know what that means.

I get the other guy is famous for being Tysons brother and on Love Island.

Kind Regards
Befuddled old man

He's a loud mouthed clever c*nt with a voice on the internet. 

That's all it takes these days mate 😊
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #141 on: Today at 10:37:40 pm »
This is ridiculous
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 10:38:17 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 10:36:41 pm
Never watched Jake Paul box before, fuck me looks like a one-trick pony.

Wait, wait, wait... wild right hook... wait, wait wait.
Sounds like Deontay Wilder
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 10:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:35:08 pm
Why is the Paul bloke famous? I know hes a YouTuber but dont really know what that means.

I get the other guy is famous for being Tysons brother and on Love Island.

Kind Regards
Befuddled old man
Filmed a disgusting video of a person who took their own life in Japan and put it on YouTube. Not them actually doing it but its nicknamed the suicide forest or something and he showed them hanging there.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 10:39:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:37:12 pm
He's a loud mouthed clever c*nt with a voice on the internet. 

That's all it takes these days mate 😊

Whens Samie fighting?
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #145 on: Today at 10:39:25 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:38:41 pm
Filmed a disgusting video of a person who took their own life in Japan and put it on YouTube. Not them actually doing it but its nicknamed the suicide forest or something and he showed them hanging there.

Thats Logan Paul, this is his younger brother Jake.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:39:49 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:37:12 pm
He's a loud mouthed clever c*nt with a voice on the internet. 

That's all it takes these days mate 😊
hang on you just described Nick!!
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:39:59 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:38:41 pm
Filmed a disgusting video of a person who took their own life in Japan and put it on YouTube. Not them actually doing it but its nicknamed the suicide forest or something and he showed them hanging there.

Wasn't that his brother?
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:40:16 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 10:36:41 pm
Never watched Jake Paul box before, fuck me looks like a one-trick pony.

Wait, wait, wait... wild right hook... wait, wait wait.

Wilder says hi.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:40:34 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:38:41 pm
Filmed a disgusting video of a person who took their own life in Japan and put it on YouTube. Not them actually doing it but its nicknamed the suicide forest or something and he showed them hanging there.
That's Logan Paul, the guy who is behind the Prime drink
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #150 on: Today at 10:41:44 pm »
Never knew there was more than one. That makes it worse.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #151 on: Today at 10:43:01 pm »
That script isn't a million miles off after three
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #152 on: Today at 10:44:01 pm »
Logan Paul about to get jumped by the Fury clan.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:44:14 pm »
This is more like wrestling
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #154 on: Today at 10:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:39:49 pm
hang on you just described Nick!!

You and me, Mecca (Bingo)now.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #155 on: Today at 10:44:18 pm »
:lmao That interview... Fucking hell...
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #156 on: Today at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:44:18 pm
:lmao That interview... Fucking hell...

 ;D
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #157 on: Today at 10:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:15 pm
You and me, Mecca (Bingo)now.
Sorry couldn't resist!
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #158 on: Today at 10:46:24 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 10:29:33 pm
Thanks, was working fine for a minute but then went down, any others?
Here's the one I'm watching.

https://www.vipleague.st/jake-paul-vs-tommy-fury-1-live-streaming
