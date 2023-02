Why is the Paul bloke famous? I know heís a YouTuber but donít really know what that means.



I get the other guy is famous for being Tysonís brother and on Love Island.



Kind Regards

Befuddled old man



Filmed a disgusting video of a person who took their own life in Japan and put it on YouTube. Not them actually doing it but itís nicknamed the suicide forest or something and he showed them hanging there.