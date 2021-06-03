Really not sure what to think about Mayweather vs Influencer- "Money" Mayweather held back and proved he's all about money, so I was right in my opinion of him- He battered a fucking Youtube personality with no right to be in this sport at that level- Except he didn't actually batter him- So I think the "Best" situation would be Mayweather knocking him out in the first round- But Mayweather was never gonna do that because $rematch- I think more of Conor McGregor for actually trying to beat Mayweather; that looked a bit more like a fight, I think this one was as fake as pro wresting, except not everyone was even IN on this being rigged- This is not what boxing should be, it was a freakshow, pure and simpleYeah, where is my sign: