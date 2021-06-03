« previous next »
Circus Boxing Thread

Circus Boxing Thread
Yesterday at 01:56:20 pm
For all things Youtubers, Old retired boxers, Exhibition fights, boxers vs retired MMA fighters, Triller or Fite TV nonsense

Tribute to the Kings



Who:

Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Junior
Chavez Snr vs Camacho Jnr
Canelo's big brother vs Chavez little brother

When:
 
June 19th


Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul



Who:

Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul

When:
 
August 28th

Pending match ups....

Oscar De La Hoya vs TBC
Evander Holyfield vs Kevin McBride
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:59:03 pm
Thread need mate.   :wave

Keep all these fuckers out of the actual thread.  ;D
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:37:51 pm
Can we add Kell Brook v Amir Khan in here?
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:41:05 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 05:37:51 pm
Can we add Kell Brook v Amir Khan in here?

Dont be daft, that'll never happen
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:46:42 pm
Why those stupid youtubers aren't trying some other sport instead? Because throwing punches is much easier than driving a F1 car? This kind of mockery is the reason why boxing is going to hell.
Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,139
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:46:42 pm
Why those stupid youtubers aren't trying some other sport instead? Because throwing punches is much easier than driving a F1 car? This kind of mockery is the reason why boxing is going to hell.
It is macho isn't it? They can claim to be 'hard men' to their followers. Logan Paul can now say he went 8 rounds with a boxing legend, and few of his followers will question the validity of the fight. He also has increased his bank balance by eight figures if reports are to be believed, and will now make a fortune for his next clown show. Again, he can walk around claiming he is hard; same with his brother.

Bellew said it best; these guys are not real fighters. They think it is all cameras, lights and glitz but one day, someone will get badly hurt in one of these fiascos and it is boxing that will get the blame.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:38:25 pm
Really not sure what to think about Mayweather vs Influencer

- "Money" Mayweather held back and proved he's all about money, so I was right in my opinion of him
- He battered a fucking Youtube personality with no right to be in this sport at that level
- Except he didn't actually batter him
- So I think the "Best" situation would be Mayweather knocking him out in the first round
- But Mayweather was never gonna do that because $rematch
- I think more of Conor McGregor for actually trying to beat Mayweather; that looked a bit more like a fight, I think this one was as fake as pro wresting, except not everyone was even IN on this being rigged
- This is not what boxing should be, it was a freakshow, pure and simple

Yeah, where is my sign:

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm
The best thing about it is the YouTube kids thinking Paul won :lmao
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:45:46 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm
The best thing about it is the YouTube kids thinking Paul won :lmao
Probably would have if it went to the scorecards, in keeping with the entire 'rigged' nature. Would almost be worth it to watch Mayweather's head explode in rage mind.
Reply #9 on: Today at 09:04:25 am
I'd be pissed off if I has lumped on Mayweather to win - I assume Bookies paid out on the draw?

Talking with my lad last night and after the fight Mayweather looked like he'd been for a stroll in the park
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:22:12 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:04:25 am
I'd be pissed off if I has lumped on Mayweather to win - I assume Bookies paid out on the draw?

Talking with my lad last night and after the fight Mayweather looked like he'd been for a stroll in the park

I don't think you could back the draw. It was just TKO betting, with bets void if it went the distance. I think.
Reply #11 on: Today at 09:27:54 am
Yeah I think there was no result if it went the distance, official rules said you could only win by knockout
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:39:40 am
Shame for Floyd that he lost his perfect record.
Reply #13 on: Today at 10:36:28 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:04:25 am
I'd be pissed off if I has lumped on Mayweather to win - I assume Bookies paid out on the draw?

Talking with my lad last night and after the fight Mayweather looked like he'd been for a stroll in the park to the bank with a very large smile on his face.
