Poll

Who wins?

Sheer
10 (55.6%)
deFacto
8 (44.4%)

Total Members Voted: 18

Voting closed: Today at 08:54:13 am

10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto

10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« on: Yesterday at 08:54:13 am »
Sheer


vs

deFacto
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 am »
DeFacto has a great front six and Maradona is better than De Bruyne, but I'd say Beckenbauer, Pele and Best were better than Matthaus, Vieri and Digger (just). The other two positions are more even but I'd say Keane shades Essien for his onfield leadership and longevity (Essien really had only three years as a genuinely top player). Cubillas and Jairzinho is more or less a dead heat to be honest.

But it's the defence where this is won. Blind anchored an ultratight Ajax defence, which can be seen in the European tournaments they won (conceding four goals in 11 games for their CWC win, six in 11 for their UEFA Cup win and 7 in 22 games during their two CL final years). Costacurta was a mainstay for four European Cup-winning Milan sides. Viv Anderson was a standout player for a double-European Cup winning Forest team and Clichy was better than Magalhaes, who I've never heard of. DeFacto's defence are mainly B-listers in the context of this competition. Tresor won nothing as a player and France's defence was shaky when he was part of it. Vasovic was innovative in his position but Ajax's defence actually improved once he left.
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:07:37 am »
Close one this but Magalhaes (?) and Buyo (?) push defacto over the line
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 am »
Two very strong attacks and really good two men midfields but I went for Sheer just because I think his defence is a bit stronger looking.
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:58:25 pm »
Yeah gave this to Sheer too, really tight game.
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:09:22 pm »
Bump.
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:09:28 am
Two very strong attacks and really good two men midfields but I went for Sheer just because I think his defence is a bit stronger looking.

This
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:42:56 am »
Wives are back
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:08:59 am »
You need to get some more Wivićs mate.
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:42:54 am »
Sheer might put M Reina instead -- as a few here might confuse the old man for his son the Liverpool keeper Pepe.

Sheer has a lovely team - Best, Pele, Cubillas is inspired (quick, clever, little, and skilled).  And certainly has an interesting approach popping Beckenbauer back and forth as needed (DM/Sweeper).

One more thing I really like is how flexible his RCB/LCBs are - Blind/Billy Costacurta.    However, the one part here in his team that escapes me is how is he is not dinged more for his Manc-fancy nearing 50%

Manc-ness

1. DeBruyne - Blue balls and eye orbitals manc (although a stained glass window of a player nonetheless)
2. George Best - Red manc at heart, but a mercurial genius that probably does not deserve to be labeled a manc
3. Roy Keane  - Pure red manc twat; great player but shitty person
==================================================>   If it was only these three, then I'd say fine, Sheer took some studs who happen to be Mancunian

4. Gael "fucking" Clichy - light blue Manc and former Arsenal reject;  putting Clichy on your team is like watching Mr. Bean teach sex education (a car crash)
5.  Viv Anderson - red Manc; this journeyman who also happened to play for our main rivals was considered to be a very good defender for his time and that's about all - we have a stage 5 Clinger

6. Danny Blind's sperm -  a loose one let go by old Danny caught the ovum and struck through the zona pelucida to fertilize into what became Daley Blind (ex-Manc)....

Because of these atrocities against the drafting community, I hereby vote for DeFacto because Sheer over-manc and wanked his wage to wedging in too many Mancs.
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:13:17 am »
If you read his posts on the main forum it wouldnt surprise you as much ;)
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:54:57 am »
Beardsley, Fowler and Macca all played there at various times but I doubt think anyone holds that against them. Arsenal were practically begging Clichy to stay and I'd honestly forgot Anderson even played there. Journeyman is very harsh though, first black player to play for England and he had a decade-long international career at a time when he was up against the likes of Phil Neal and Gary Stevens. I get it though, mind games before our semi final.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:13:17 am
If you read his posts on the main forum it wouldnt surprise you as much ;)
Is 13-4 the biggest loss ever in a draft? It's definitely the biggest I can remember (EDIT: Just saw it was actually 14-3). Well played though, DeFacto, that's a top team.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:41 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:36:07 am »
Well done Sheer mate
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:38:41 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:54:57 am
Is 13-4 the biggest loss ever in a draft? It's definitely the biggest I can remember (EDIT: Just saw it was actually 14-3).

Nah wouldnt have thought so, I'm sure Betty has a spreadsheet with the biggest losses on. More akin to Liverpool losing 7-2 to Villa. I'm sure AWWYC has a few whitewashes back in the day
