Sheer might put M Reina instead -- as a few here might confuse the old man for his son the Liverpool keeper Pepe.



Sheer has a lovely team - Best, Pele, Cubillas is inspired (quick, clever, little, and skilled). And certainly has an interesting approach popping Beckenbauer back and forth as needed (DM/Sweeper).



One more thing I really like is how flexible his RCB/LCBs are - Blind/Billy Costacurta. However, the one part here in his team that escapes me is how is he is not dinged more for his Manc-fancy nearing 50%



Manc-ness



1. DeBruyne - Blue balls and eye orbitals manc (although a stained glass window of a player nonetheless)

2. George Best - Red manc at heart, but a mercurial genius that probably does not deserve to be labeled a manc

3. Roy Keane - Pure red manc twat; great player but shitty person

==================================================> If it was only these three, then I'd say fine, Sheer took some studs who happen to be Mancunian



4. Gael "fucking" Clichy - light blue Manc and former Arsenal reject; putting Clichy on your team is like watching Mr. Bean teach sex education (a car crash)

5. Viv Anderson - red Manc; this journeyman who also happened to play for our main rivals was considered to be a very good defender for his time and that's about all - we have a stage 5 Clinger



6. Danny Blind's sperm - a loose one let go by old Danny caught the ovum and struck through the zona pelucida to fertilize into what became Daley Blind (ex-Manc)....



Because of these atrocities against the drafting community, I hereby vote for DeFacto because Sheer over-manc and wanked his wage to wedging in too many Mancs.

