Author Topic: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto  (Read 158 times)

Offline tubby pls.

10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« on: Yesterday at 08:54:13 am »
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 am »
DeFacto has a great front six and Maradona is better than De Bruyne, but I'd say Beckenbauer, Pele and Best were better than Matthaus, Vieri and Digger (just). The other two positions are more even but I'd say Keane shades Essien for his onfield leadership and longevity (Essien really had only three years as a genuinely top player). Cubillas and Jairzinho is more or less a dead heat to be honest.

But it's the defence where this is won. Blind anchored an ultratight Ajax defence, which can be seen in the European tournaments they won (conceding four goals in 11 games for their CWC win, six in 11 for their UEFA Cup win and 7 in 22 games during their two CL final years). Costacurta was a mainstay for four European Cup-winning Milan sides. Viv Anderson was a standout player for a double-European Cup winning Forest team and Clichy was better than Magalhaes, who I've never heard of. DeFacto's defence are mainly B-listers in the context of this competition. Tresor won nothing as a player and France's defence was shaky when he was part of it. Vasovic was innovative in his position but Ajax's defence actually improved once he left.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:07:37 am »
Close one this but Magalhaes (?) and Buyo (?) push defacto over the line
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 am »
Two very strong attacks and really good two men midfields but I went for Sheer just because I think his defence is a bit stronger looking.
Offline tubby pls.

Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:58:25 pm »
Yeah gave this to Sheer too, really tight game.
Offline tubby pls.

Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:09:22 pm »
Offline Sarge

Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:09:28 am
Two very strong attacks and really good two men midfields but I went for Sheer just because I think his defence is a bit stronger looking.

This
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: 10 Cap Split - Quarter Final 1 - Sheer vs deFacto
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:42:56 am »
