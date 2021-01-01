DeFacto has a great front six and Maradona is better than De Bruyne, but I'd say Beckenbauer, Pele and Best were better than Matthaus, Vieri and Digger (just). The other two positions are more even but I'd say Keane shades Essien for his onfield leadership and longevity (Essien really had only three years as a genuinely top player). Cubillas and Jairzinho is more or less a dead heat to be honest.



But it's the defence where this is won. Blind anchored an ultratight Ajax defence, which can be seen in the European tournaments they won (conceding four goals in 11 games for their CWC win, six in 11 for their UEFA Cup win and 7 in 22 games during their two CL final years). Costacurta was a mainstay for four European Cup-winning Milan sides. Viv Anderson was a standout player for a double-European Cup winning Forest team and Clichy was better than Magalhaes, who I've never heard of. DeFacto's defence are mainly B-listers in the context of this competition. Tresor won nothing as a player and France's defence was shaky when he was part of it. Vasovic was innovative in his position but Ajax's defence actually improved once he left.