Where Did It All Go Wrong.

shy_talk

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
Reply #120 on: Today at 09:03:11 am
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June  5, 2021, 03:26:05 pm
It is a question that has bugged me for years. Really fucking has.

Where did society, both here and abroad go so fucking wrong?

Was it really the financial crisis of 2008 which initiated both Brexit and the rise of Trump and other populists - is it actually the case that the moment the first plane went to the North Tower that fateful day - and we have been dealing with the shitstorm ever since - or was it something else?

We've got some really bright, thoughtful and intelligent people on this forum - and I would be intrigued what your thoughts are?

Bit of a 50/50 decision on this, but in fact both aspects boil down to the same thing.

"there is no such thing as society" vs "let the market decide"

I'm alright Jack!
Nobby Reserve

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
Reply #121 on: Today at 11:49:17 am
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
