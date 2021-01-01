It is a question that has bugged me for years. Really fucking has.
Where did society, both here and abroad go so fucking wrong?
Was it really the financial crisis of 2008 which initiated both Brexit and the rise of Trump and other populists - is it actually the case that the moment the first plane went to the North Tower that fateful day - and we have been dealing with the shitstorm ever since - or was it something else?
We've got some really bright, thoughtful and intelligent people on this forum - and I would be intrigued what your thoughts are?
Bit of a 50/50 decision on this, but in fact both aspects boil down to the same thing.
"there is no such thing as society" vs "let the market decide"
I'm alright Jack!