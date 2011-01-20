« previous next »
Author Topic: Where Did It All Go Wrong.  (Read 2331 times)

It could be worse. We could be fighting over the last can of dogfood amongst radioactive rubble. Which was one vision of the future in my early 80s childhood.

(I salute you, dear comrade Stanislav Yevgrafovich Petrov )


I think the long 90s were unusual, and weve regressed to the mean.






Depends what we are referring to as having gone wrong.

And if there is a feeling of things having gone wrong - history has been that way since time immemorial. There has always been peaks and troughs. But further more it also depends on our life stage as individuals. Can anyone point to the last older generation that didn´t think everything had gone wrong from the days of their youth?

Personally I would say that things have gone wrong on many meta-issues for sure. The biggest by some stretch is the destruction of the planet. But you can also throw in others issues like rampant inequality, a resurgence of populist nationalism, the breakdown of traditional economic and social structures which have yet to be replaced and an increasingly all-or-nothing political and social rhetoric framing terms of debate. On a less meta level this is tied up with things like Brexit, right-wing populist government, ´culture wars´, combined with a pandemic,

On the other hand, despite some notable exceptions, violent conflicts around the world continue to be on a general downward trend, violent crime is several degrees lower here then what it was decades ago, hundreds of millions of people around the world have risen above hand-to-mouth poverty, the rights and tolerance of minorities groups of various types and in many places is leaps and bounds above where it was even a few decades ago.

For everything that has gone wrong, there is still grounds for optimism. And if there is a feeling of everything having gone wrong on a meta-level - then perhaps a good first place to explore is why we think that in the first place.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 02:32:49 am
'Biden is centre-right'

 :lmao

The fact that you think that Bernie Sanders isn't exactly 'super left-wing' too makes me think that you long for some utopian left-wing society that is never going to come into fruition.

Sanders is definitely not 'super left-wing'.
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:22:53 am
erm i think you either haven't finished reading my original full post or didn't even bother reading my second post explaining the real answer within my first...



Ere, look it's Ted Rodgers with his 3-2-1 cummidrugery





"The question was.. What looks like a car and sounds like a car, if you were in this thing then it's a car on the road which drives around on tyres using a steering wheel and has brakes and lights and starts and stops...

... let's look at the answer..


What looks like a car and sounds like a car? Well a car is a kind of a box and a bin is a kind of a round box. If you were in this thing then you've been put in the rubbish and the road is made quite often of recycled material and if that was in a bin then your road would be the contents of the bin. What is another word for a steering wheel? Well there isn't one and that's because if you take the first two letters SW then what can that mean? Smith and Wesson was a company that made guns and guns are a type of firearm - what else is a firearm? You could say that a firelighter that you light fires with is used by your arm and what happens when you've finished with them? Into the bin they go! How about having lights? When lights go then that means they are good, but when lights stop that means that they need replacing and into the... bin they go. Unfortunatley you've won Dusty Binn!! 3-2-1 and my arse is my elbow and my head is a giant lemon wobbling like a banana!"
Thanks for all the responses so far.

I have not seen an suggestion that seems quite obvious to me - the Berlin Wall crumbling and the Iron Curtain coming down.

Russia, the Soviet Union crumbling - and the determination of a KGB agent to get even.

The alleged kompromat of Trump and various other UK and US political leaders - of both hues - doing Russia's work to make the US and the UK - and by extension the western flank of Europe weaker in political and moral state.

It cannot be an coincidence that Britain's exit from the European Union, and a subsevient United States under the leadership of someone with as many connections to a golden shower in a Moscow hotel than Sheremetyevo.

It's a lot more complicated I admit, but I can't help but think that Vladimir Putin has got a big hand in what has happened.
A former US President is a fascist who is encouraging his supporters to overthrow the government, the Republican Senators and the majority of Congressmen are supporting him rather than doing their duty under the Constitution,, Impeachment was wrote into the Constitution to stop tyrants seizing power, it's never been fully tested for nearly 240 yrs, nothing like this has ever happened in 240yrs as it will need to be rewritten in years to come.

The UKs governments job is to create a trading environment for companies based in the UK to prosper, as far as I know every government has always had this as a priority including Thatcher. this government had other priorities, there own personal interests.
This government suspended parliament to take away your representation in Parliament to fight for your interests, as far as I know no other government has tried to chop your MPs power to hold the government to account for so long.
The fall of the Berlin wall was the opposite of a point where it all went wrong. From that point on was a decade and more of every next day being better than the last for most people. The fall of the Berlin wall marked an era where it all went right, or as near as damnit in human history. 9/11 marked the end of complete optimism, but things were still positive until the financial crash.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:18:28 pm
Were going to have a huge problem in a few decades as people my age and younger whose income gets pissed away into the pockets of faceless landlords face retirement without owning their own homes. Its a ticking time bomb.

When its pointed out to the boomers that us younger lot are fucked unless we front run the next upcoming crisis a lot start frothing at the mouth trying to argue you away but you are right. 2008 and now COVID were death knells for a lot of young peoples prospects. Just look at how the kids are falling behind on education with what seems like minimal at best financial support from the Govt on the horizon but longer school hours being suggested. A lot of heads absolutely buried in the sand.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:36:33 pm
It was a moment of optimism for the West, it was anything but that for the Kremlin.

Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:03:16 pm
When its pointed out to the boomers that us younger lot are fucked unless we front run the next upcoming crisis a lot start frothing at the mouth trying to argue you away but you are right. 2008 and now COVID were death knells for a lot of young peoples prospects. Just look at how the kids are falling behind on education with what seems like minimal at best financial support from the Govt on the horizon but longer school hours being suggested. A lot of heads absolutely buried in the sand.

Was given some incredible stats on how younger people's voting attitudes have changed since 1992.

Its startling.

In 1992, 40% of men under 24 voted Tory, 34% voted Labour. In 2019, that same voting group voted 22% Tory, 59% Labour.

The Tories did better among 18-24s in 1997 than they did in 2019.

Until the government and the wider establishment start listening to the concerns of younger people and be a government for all and not for one particular group, the gap in values between Millenials and those who vote for the incumbent government is going to get wider and wider.
Quote from: Atypical Bob on Today at 07:21:08 pm
Ask the countries that had been in the eastern bloc whether they regretted the fall of the Berlin wall. The British Empire is much demonised by the British left. To this day, the British Empire has a much better rep in its former colonies than the Soviet Empire does in its.
