Depends what we are referring to as having gone wrong.



And if there is a feeling of things having gone wrong - history has been that way since time immemorial. There has always been peaks and troughs. But further more it also depends on our life stage as individuals. Can anyone point to the last older generation that didn´t think everything had gone wrong from the days of their youth?



Personally I would say that things have gone wrong on many meta-issues for sure. The biggest by some stretch is the destruction of the planet. But you can also throw in others issues like rampant inequality, a resurgence of populist nationalism, the breakdown of traditional economic and social structures which have yet to be replaced and an increasingly all-or-nothing political and social rhetoric framing terms of debate. On a less meta level this is tied up with things like Brexit, right-wing populist government, ´culture wars´, combined with a pandemic,



On the other hand, despite some notable exceptions, violent conflicts around the world continue to be on a general downward trend, violent crime is several degrees lower here then what it was decades ago, hundreds of millions of people around the world have risen above hand-to-mouth poverty, the rights and tolerance of minorities groups of various types and in many places is leaps and bounds above where it was even a few decades ago.



For everything that has gone wrong, there is still grounds for optimism. And if there is a feeling of everything having gone wrong on a meta-level - then perhaps a good first place to explore is why we think that in the first place.