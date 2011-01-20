It is a question that has bugged me for years. Really fucking has.
Where did society, both here and abroad go so fucking wrong?
Was it really the financial crisis of 2008 which initiated both Brexit and the rise of Trump and other populists - is it actually the case that the moment the first plane went to the North Tower that fateful day - and we have been dealing with the shitstorm ever since - or was it something else?
We've got some really bright, thoughtful and intelligent people on this forum - and I would be intrigued what your thoughts are?
The financial crisis prompted austerity driven measures here (and elsewhere to be fair although maybe not to same extent generally) and when you have inequality and social deprivation present such measures compound the inequalities.
While inequalities existed prior to the financial crash, in terms of the rise of populism and subsequent political leadership, social media provided a platform to reach (exploit) the masses with targeted (lies) campaigns. Same exploited individual prejudices, ie with nationalist and at times racist articles, memes, etc. All enabled by those specialising in data analytics such as Cambridge analytica, etc. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cambridge_Analytica
All coincided with the birth and then growth of social media. Not sure if it could happen again to the same extent but the damage was done over the last decade, ie Trump, Brexit, etc.