Author Topic: Where Did It All Go Wrong.  (Read 282 times)

Offline Atypical Bob

Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« on: Today at 03:26:05 pm »
It is a question that has bugged me for years. Really fucking has.

Where did society, both here and abroad go so fucking wrong?

Was it really the financial crisis of 2008 which initiated both Brexit and the rise of Trump and other populists - is it actually the case that the moment the first plane went to the North Tower that fateful day - and we have been dealing with the shitstorm ever since - or was it something else?

We've got some really bright, thoughtful and intelligent people on this forum - and I would be intrigued what your thoughts are?
Offline Sangria

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:33:39 pm »
How wide ranging do you want the answer?
Offline Atypical Bob

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:33:39 pm
How wide ranging do you want the answer?

As wide and as open as possible - because I don't think there's one answer however, I do think there is almost a commonality in the answers.
Offline Sangria

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Atypical Bob on Today at 03:36:37 pm
As wide and as open as possible - because I don't think there's one answer however, I do think there is almost a commonality in the answers.

If you want it as wide ranging as possible, the commonality is homo sapiens.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:38:08 pm »
Somewhere between 5 and 7 million years ago.
Offline Atypical Bob

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:37:42 pm
If you want it as wide ranging as possible, the commonality is homo sapiens.

OK, it's just that when I was growing up - in my teens - 1996, 97 especially - it felt like there wasn't an ocean of darkness overlooking the world - it seemed like the UK was trying to learn the lessons from its previous decades of unfairness and institutional racism throughout society and yet - now it feels to me that various parts of society are being constantly denigrated due to political or cultural reasons.

Back then we seem to be a little bit more cultured in our outlook - probably after 18 years of narrow-mindedness and ultimately incompetent Tory rule - there was a wave of optimism rolling throughout society - it couldn't have just gone when Bradford and Bingley and Northern Rock popped its clogs.

Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm »
I'm only 29 but I'd say things went downhill from around 2010 onwards primarily. So much greed has ruined things like football since then. But society in general has become more selfish and idiotic with the rapid rise of social media.
Online TSC

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Atypical Bob on Today at 03:26:05 pm
It is a question that has bugged me for years. Really fucking has.

Where did society, both here and abroad go so fucking wrong?

Was it really the financial crisis of 2008 which initiated both Brexit and the rise of Trump and other populists - is it actually the case that the moment the first plane went to the North Tower that fateful day - and we have been dealing with the shitstorm ever since - or was it something else?

We've got some really bright, thoughtful and intelligent people on this forum - and I would be intrigued what your thoughts are?

The financial crisis prompted austerity driven measures here (and elsewhere to be fair although maybe not to same extent generally) and when you have inequality and social deprivation present such measures compound the inequalities. 

While inequalities existed prior to the financial crash, in terms of the rise of populism and subsequent political leadership, social media provided a platform to reach (exploit) the masses with targeted (lies) campaigns. Same exploited individual prejudices, ie with nationalist and at times racist articles, memes, etc.  All enabled by those specialising in data analytics such as Cambridge analytica, etc.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cambridge_Analytica   All coincided with the birth and then growth of social media.  Not sure if it could happen again to the same extent but the damage was done over the last decade, ie Trump, Brexit, etc.
Offline Lusty

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Atypical Bob on Today at 03:45:25 pm
OK, it's just that when I was growing up - in my teens - 1996, 97 especially - it felt like there wasn't an ocean of darkness overlooking the world
That's because you were in your teens.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm »
It's always been 'wrong.' I'm pretty sure people were asking the same thing during the Black Plague, WWI, Spanish Flu, WWII, etc. History has always been littered with events and periods where it all looks to be going downhill before an upturn. And then another inevitable period of what seems like impending doom.

It's just the way of our existence.
Offline Sangria

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:31:52 pm
It's always been 'wrong.' I'm pretty sure people were asking the same thing during the Black Plague, WWI, Spanish Flu, WWII, etc. History has always been littered with events and periods where it all looks to be going downhill before an upturn. And then another inevitable period of what seems like impending doom.

It's just the way of our existence.

The 90s and 00s were generally hopeful. I'd say that they were the peak of the UK as a liberal democratic nation, and felt it at the time.
Online DHKopper

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:48:58 pm »
When did Facebook launch?  Be somewhere around then.  Once morons realised the internet wasn't a thing for geeks and they could could connect with fellow morons that was it.
