Where Did It All Go Wrong.

Where Did It All Go Wrong.
Today at 03:26:05 pm
It is a question that has bugged me for years. Really fucking has.

Where did society, both here and abroad go so fucking wrong?

Was it really the financial crisis of 2008 which initiated both Brexit and the rise of Trump and other populists - is it actually the case that the moment the first plane went to the North Tower that fateful day - and we have been dealing with the shitstorm ever since - or was it something else?

We've got some really bright, thoughtful and intelligent people on this forum - and I would be intrigued what your thoughts are?
Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:33:39 pm
How wide ranging do you want the answer?
Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:36:37 pm
As wide and as open as possible - because I don't think there's one answer however, I do think there is almost a commonality in the answers.
Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
Reply #3 on: Today at 03:37:42 pm
If you want it as wide ranging as possible, the commonality is homo sapiens.
Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:38:08 pm
Somewhere between 5 and 7 million years ago.
Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:45:25 pm
OK, it's just that when I was growing up - in my teens - 1996, 97 especially - it felt like there wasn't an ocean of darkness overlooking the world - it seemed like the UK was trying to learn the lessons from its previous decades of unfairness and institutional racism throughout society and yet - now it feels to me that various parts of society are being constantly denigrated due to political or cultural reasons.

Back then we seem to be a little bit more cultured in our outlook - probably after 18 years of narrow-mindedness and ultimately incompetent Tory rule - there was a wave of optimism rolling throughout society - it couldn't have just gone when Bradford and Bingley and Northern Rock popped its clogs.

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm
I'm only 29 but I'd say things went downhill from around 2010 onwards primarily. So much greed has ruined things like football since then. But society in general has become more selfish and idiotic with the rapid rise of social media.
