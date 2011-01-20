If you want it as wide ranging as possible, the commonality is homo sapiens.



OK, it's just that when I was growing up - in my teens - 1996, 97 especially - it felt like there wasn't an ocean of darkness overlooking the world - it seemed like the UK was trying to learn the lessons from its previous decades of unfairness and institutional racism throughout society and yet - now it feels to me that various parts of society are being constantly denigrated due to political or cultural reasons.Back then we seem to be a little bit more cultured in our outlook - probably after 18 years of narrow-mindedness and ultimately incompetent Tory rule - there was a wave of optimism rolling throughout society - it couldn't have just gone when Bradford and Bingley and Northern Rock popped its clogs.