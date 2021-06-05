« previous next »
Author Topic: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread  (Read 2184 times)

Offline reddebs

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #80 on: June 5, 2021, 04:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June  5, 2021, 04:10:37 pm
More visible shirts in case there is heavy fog again.

So it was fog and not smoke bombs then 😂
Offline reddebs

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #81 on: June 5, 2021, 04:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June  5, 2021, 04:09:35 pm
I would say playing Red Star and Ajax in that early 70's period changed our "philosophy" to how we go about doing things in Europe.

I do remember us being far more cagey than in the league but I thought it was just nerves as it was such a big thing for English teams then.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #82 on: June 5, 2021, 04:31:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  5, 2021, 03:57:47 pm
After playing Red Star, the coaching staff had a complete rethink of how to play in Europe.  LFC did a video about the matches against Red Star a few years ago as they are considered philosophically/tactically to be among the most influential in the club's history.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KPcTyMDshD0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KPcTyMDshD0</a>

That Red Star team from the early 70's was great, but interesting enough, they were not the most dominant Yugoslav team of that time. It was Hajduk Split, managed by Tomislav Ivić, with players like Katalinić, Buljan, Holcer, Peruzović, Jerković, Muinić, Oblak, urjak and ungul. Now, that was an awesome team ...
Offline Samie

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #83 on: June 5, 2021, 05:10:13 pm »
I bet the derby matches in that era were intense Mac?  :D
Online Lastrador

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #84 on: June 5, 2021, 05:19:39 pm »
Great match and example of how good that 91 Red Star was.

https://footballia.net/matches/bayern-munchen-crvena-zvezda
Offline Sarge

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #85 on: June 5, 2021, 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on June  5, 2021, 05:19:39 pm
Great match and example of how good that 91 Red Star was.

https://footballia.net/matches/bayern-munchen-crvena-zvezda

Fucking worse final ever though.
Online Lastrador

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #86 on: June 5, 2021, 05:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on June  5, 2021, 05:22:11 pm
Fucking worse final ever though.
I think the Milan-Juve of 2003 takes some beating, but that was a contender for sure.
Offline Samie

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #87 on: June 5, 2021, 05:28:18 pm »
You do remember our last European Cup win run right?  Battered Barca in the 2nd leg Semi and then a boring final. ;D
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #88 on: June 5, 2021, 05:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June  5, 2021, 05:10:13 pm
I bet the derby matches in that era were intense Mac?  :D

The derbies between Red Star and Hajduk from the 70's were legendary. I was only 11 when my dad took me to a derby in Belgrade. At the time, "Marakana" was not an all-seater, and there were 95,000 people in the stadium. Luckily, we were in a sitting area. Unforgetable experience  ;D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #89 on: June 5, 2021, 08:44:41 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on June  5, 2021, 01:44:43 am
I see my wish has been granted!  :D Any love for Safet Suić here?

My opinions of him are hindered by his lazy arse personality whilst coaching the Bosnian national team  ;D But he was a very good player
Offline paulrazor

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:09:04 pm »
Absolutely fantastic

Said it 100s of times they would have won a world cup

At least a euros anyway
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:15:35 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 07:09:04 pm
Absolutely fantastic

Said it 100s of times they would have won a world cup

At least a euros anyway

shame it never transpired, even with the earlier generations.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:45:04 pm »
the future of the former Yugo nations in terms of talent as of late looks quite poor compared to previous years. There are some bright talents here and there, but not quite enough to make a difference overall for the benefit of each country at the international level.

Serbia:

- Vlahovic
- Nikola Milenkovic

Croatia:
- ???

Bosnia:

- Extremely depressing


Slovenia :

- .............


Montenegro:

- .............


Macedonia :

- Peter on RAWK  :D

There are a number of players who are in their mid 20's who could perhaps elevate to the next level [Milenkovic Savic], or just decent overall [brozovic, pasalic, rebic, ] but nothing really that stands out. Particularly in the attacking positions.


Offline palimpsest

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:50:02 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:45:04 pm

Macedonia :

- Peter on RAWK  :D


Better than Sancho.
Offline palimpsest

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm »
What happened to that Bosnian lad who was in the LFC academy? His name was Dal or something like that?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:53:41 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm
What happened to that Bosnian lad who was in the LFC academy? His name was Dal or something like that?
Was in our youth team up until recently. Joined FK Sarajevo earlier this year and made his debut in March.

hasn't gotten a callup to the senior national side.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm »
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273063.0

One I did many moons ago on red star

Was briefly a fella called senjak who posted here..very informative guy who followed crvena (aka red star)
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #97 on: Today at 04:14:50 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273063.0

One I did many moons ago on red star

Was briefly a fella called senjak who posted here..very informative guy who followed crvena (aka red star)

Good write up that
