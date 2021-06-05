the future of the former Yugo nations in terms of talent as of late looks quite poor compared to previous years. There are some bright talents here and there, but not quite enough to make a difference overall for the benefit of each country at the international level.Serbia:- Vlahovic- Nikola MilenkovicCroatia:Bosnia:- Extremely depressingSlovenia :- .............Montenegro:- .............Macedonia :- Peter on RAWKThere are a number of players who are in their mid 20's who could perhaps elevate to the next level [Milenkovic Savic], or just decent overall [brozovic, pasalic, rebic, ] but nothing really that stands out. Particularly in the attacking positions.