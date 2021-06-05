« previous next »
Author Topic: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread  (Read 2002 times)

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #80 on: June 5, 2021, 04:16:08 pm
Quote from: Sangria on June  5, 2021, 04:10:37 pm
More visible shirts in case there is heavy fog again.

So it was fog and not smoke bombs then 😂
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #81 on: June 5, 2021, 04:18:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on June  5, 2021, 04:09:35 pm
I would say playing Red Star and Ajax in that early 70's period changed our "philosophy" to how we go about doing things in Europe.

I do remember us being far more cagey than in the league but I thought it was just nerves as it was such a big thing for English teams then.
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #82 on: June 5, 2021, 04:31:11 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  5, 2021, 03:57:47 pm
After playing Red Star, the coaching staff had a complete rethink of how to play in Europe.  LFC did a video about the matches against Red Star a few years ago as they are considered philosophically/tactically to be among the most influential in the club's history.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KPcTyMDshD0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KPcTyMDshD0</a>

That Red Star team from the early 70's was great, but interesting enough, they were not the most dominant Yugoslav team of that time. It was Hajduk Split, managed by Tomislav Ivić, with players like Katalinić, Buljan, Holcer, Peruzović, Jerković, Muinić, Oblak, urjak and ungul. Now, that was an awesome team ...
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #83 on: June 5, 2021, 05:10:13 pm
I bet the derby matches in that era were intense Mac?  :D
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #84 on: June 5, 2021, 05:19:39 pm
Great match and example of how good that 91 Red Star was.

https://footballia.net/matches/bayern-munchen-crvena-zvezda
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #85 on: June 5, 2021, 05:22:11 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on June  5, 2021, 05:19:39 pm
Great match and example of how good that 91 Red Star was.

https://footballia.net/matches/bayern-munchen-crvena-zvezda

Fucking worse final ever though.
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #86 on: June 5, 2021, 05:28:06 pm
Quote from: Sarge on June  5, 2021, 05:22:11 pm
Fucking worse final ever though.
I think the Milan-Juve of 2003 takes some beating, but that was a contender for sure.
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #87 on: June 5, 2021, 05:28:18 pm
You do remember our last European Cup win run right?  Battered Barca in the 2nd leg Semi and then a boring final. ;D
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #88 on: June 5, 2021, 05:31:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on June  5, 2021, 05:10:13 pm
I bet the derby matches in that era were intense Mac?  :D

The derbies between Red Star and Hajduk from the 70's were legendary. I was only 11 when my dad took me to a derby in Belgrade. At the time, "Marakana" was not an all-seater, and there were 95,000 people in the stadium. Luckily, we were in a sitting area. Unforgetable experience  ;D
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #89 on: June 5, 2021, 08:44:41 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on June  5, 2021, 01:44:43 am
I see my wish has been granted!  :D Any love for Safet Suić here?

My opinions of him are hindered by his lazy arse personality whilst coaching the Bosnian national team  ;D But he was a very good player
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #90 on: Today at 07:09:04 pm
Absolutely fantastic

Said it 100s of times they would have won a world cup

At least a euros anyway
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Reply #91 on: Today at 07:15:35 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 07:09:04 pm
Absolutely fantastic

Said it 100s of times they would have won a world cup

At least a euros anyway

shame it never transpired, even with the earlier generations.

