You know when you’re thinking about the 05/06 season at 1AM? Right, well I was doing that and started thinking about Sissoko’s form that year. We had a very strong team and he was integral part of it. Then just as quickly as he arrived on the scene, his form seemed to leave him and never really came back. Was it the eye injury, and if so what was so bad about it? Or am I misremembering his ability and overstating how good he was?



He was definitely very good. I don't remember him necessarily dropped off significantly. He had a few issues with the eye injury but ultimately we simply replaced him with a heaps better player in Masch.In terms of his passing ability he wasn't close to being as good and became a bit redundant when we had the Stevie-Xabi-Masch access set up.If I recall correctly he made a decent impact when he first arrived on the scene at Juve as well, and stayed there for a few seasons.My sense of it is it's less that he dropped off a cliff and more that his technical limitations meant there were better options for the bigger clubs.