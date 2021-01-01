« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote for PL player of the season here  (Read 301 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  Offline TepidT2O
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,558
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Vote for PL player of the season here
« on: Yesterday at 09:20:29 am »
https://plpots.easports.com/


Mo Salah every body lets internet terrorist it!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 821
  • Up the Reds
Re: Vote for PL player of the season here
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:32:23 am »
Another opportunity for EA Sports to release another cash cow player card into the FIFA Ultimate Team market... but more importantly an opportunity for us to wind up City fans who will be outraged if Dias doesn't win!
Offline Barneylfc∗

  Offline Barneylfc∗
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 45,976
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Vote for PL player of the season here
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:23:54 pm »
Voted on 4 browsers
Offline Dull Tools

  Offline Dull Tools
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,300
Re: Vote for PL player of the season here
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:10:54 pm »
Done
Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,041
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Vote for PL player of the season here
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:06:31 am »
Done my part, voted. Appreciate for the link, thank you Sir.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
