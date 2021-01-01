Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Vote for PL player of the season here
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Vote for PL player of the season here (Read 301 times)
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 75,558
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Vote for PL player of the season here
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:29 am »
https://plpots.easports.com/
Mo Salah every body lets internet terrorist it!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Jwils21
Kopite
Posts: 821
Up the Reds
Re: Vote for PL player of the season here
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:23 am »
Another opportunity for EA Sports to release another cash cow player card into the FIFA Ultimate Team market... but more importantly an opportunity for us to wind up City fans who will be outraged if Dias doesn't win!
Logged
Barneylfc∗
Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,976
Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Vote for PL player of the season here
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:23:54 pm »
Voted on 4 browsers
Logged
Premier League Predictions 20/21 sign up thread -
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345833.0
LFC Predictions 20/21 -
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.0
Dull Tools
Likes James Corden.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,300
Re: Vote for PL player of the season here
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:10:54 pm »
Done
Logged
NarutoReds
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,041
Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Vote for PL player of the season here
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:06:31 am »
Done my part, voted. Appreciate for the link, thank you Sir.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Vote for PL player of the season here
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2