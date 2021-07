Weird appointment





Would they have appointed him if he hadn’t been a great player? I think not.





Mind you, having another black manager in the league is a positive.



Bizarre appointment and like you say, one made almost entirely off the back of his incredible playing career. Vieira for me was second only to Gerrard as the best midfielder the Premier League has seen.In terms of his management credentials though.. it’s mediocre reading, at best. He did quite well with New York City, they of the advantages bought by being part of the City group. He then did okay in his first season at Nice (7th with maybe the 5th best squad in the division) without ripping up any trees and then the season after they went into absolute free fall and he was sacked after 5 losses in a row in streak of 1 win in 12, despite significant investment into the squad. So it’s a touch strange to see Palace give him the reins. He interviewed for the Newcastle job a while back and apparently excused himself from the running over the club’s transfer plans - surely Palace aren’t exactly in a position to lavish signings upon him.It will be interesting to say the least.