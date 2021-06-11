Ah memories..
Lombardo was absolutely fucking brilliant for Palace. Obviously he was a class apart but he also worked really hard.
Brolin was an egg on legs
Ismael was a bizarre signing. We desperately needed a striker so spent 2.7m, our record, on a central defender. He looked ok against good strikers then got murdered by Carl fucking Leaburn.
The chinese were signed the next year by V*n*bl*s. Zhiyi was a cult hero: big, strong, fast, skilfull
but at 30 had spent his career being a relative superstar in a shit leagiue .. so also prone to basic errors.
Jihai was a decent two footed fullback, although hed put both feet into tackles as well.
The recent palace managers you scoff at cant hold a candle in cuntery to El Tel