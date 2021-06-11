« previous next »
Author Topic: Crystal Palace  (Read 5310 times)

Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 10, 2021, 02:13:41 pm
Was that the same season they bought Brolin and Lomardo?

They had a Chinese player too. I was at uni with a Palace fan who claimed they were the most supported club in the world because of it!
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 11, 2021, 04:48:31 am
Loved watching that Sampdoria side when they had Gullit, Mancini, Lombardo and Jugovic together.
What a team! Won Serie A with Maradona still at Napoli, Inter had the three Germans, Milan had Tres Tulipani, Juve were spending big to chase their resurgence - what a time in a fantastic league. Vialli was still there at that time I think too.

Lampard and Cooper being reported as the favourites for the Palace job now. One to me looks like a competent coach, making his way in his career after some good jobs in youth development and then transitioning to doing a good job as a head coach. The other is an inexperienced, overly-hyped former player, who's excellent career has elevated him to being linked to jobs his CV really doesn't support in any way.
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 11, 2021, 07:07:10 am
They had a Chinese player too. I was at uni with a Palace fan who claimed they were the most supported club in the world because of it!

Was that Sun Jihai?  I remember a similar thing being claimed when he was at City, like tens of millions would tune in to watch him
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: Zee_26 on June 11, 2021, 11:00:06 am
Was that Sun Jihai?  I remember a similar thing being claimed when he was at City, like tens of millions would tune in to watch him

There were 2 Chinese fellas there around the same time in the late 90's early 2000's, can't remember the other one's name

edit: Fan Zhiyi was the other fella

Crystal Palace, a great bunch of lads
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #44 on: June 11, 2021, 11:10:52 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on June 11, 2021, 11:07:35 am
Crystal Palace, a great bunch of lads

:lmao
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 11, 2021, 10:40:41 am

Lampard and Cooper being reported as the favourites for the Palace job now. One to me looks like a competent coach, making his way in his career after some good jobs in youth development and then transitioning to doing a good job as a head coach. The other is an inexperienced, overly-hyped former player, who's excellent career has elevated him to being linked to jobs his CV really doesn't support in any way.

Every time I've seen Swansea they've been absolutely horrendous to watch though. But then again, that might be what they need with such upheaval, someone to keep them solid at the back and work from there. Lampard would be a disaster.
Re: Crystal Palace
They become relegation favourites if Lampard gets the job.

Wonder if Nuno deal fell through as it became apparent their plans (or lack thereof) for investing in a squad that sorely needs it.
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: Zee_26 on June 11, 2021, 11:00:06 am
Was that Sun Jihai?  I remember a similar thing being claimed when he was at City, like tens of millions would tune in to watch him

Fan Zhiyi
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 11, 2021, 02:29:07 pm
Fan Zhiyi

And also Sun Jihai.

Both very good on Champ Manager for some reason.
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 11, 2021, 02:33:29 pm
And also Sun Jihai.

Both very good on Champ Manager for some reason.

I used to get Zhiyi because they had him as D, M, F. Handy from the bench
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 11, 2021, 02:37:08 pm
I used to get Zhiyi because they had him as D, M, F. Handy from the bench

Yeah I remember him being a DMF  :)
Re: Crystal Palace
These two paragraphs sum up a lot about managerial recruitment. No long-term vision, philosophy or understanding of personnel

Quote
Favre is understood to have been identified by Palaces co-chairman Steve Parish as a leading contender because of his reputation for building attacking teams and blooding young players.

Burnleys Sean Dyche is also thought to remain a contender even though any move is likely to be contingent on sizeable compensation.
https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/17/crystal-palace-sound-out-former-borussia-dortmund-manager-lucien-favre?
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 17, 2021, 04:49:50 pm
These two paragraphs sum up a lot about managerial recruitment. No long-term vision, philosophy or understanding of personnel

Since Palace got promoted to the PL in 2013 they've been managed by Ian Holloway, Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Sam Allardyce, Colin Wanker, Frank De Boer (4 games) and Roy Hodgson.

Whoever they appoint will get 10 games before they go back to one of these.
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 17, 2021, 04:49:50 pm
These two paragraphs sum up a lot about managerial recruitment. No long-term vision, philosophy or understanding of personnel

Its like someone just reminded them Favre was without a club.
Re: Crystal Palace
Ah memories..

Lombardo was absolutely fucking brilliant for Palace. Obviously he was a class apart but he also worked really hard.

Brolin was an egg on legs

Ismael was a bizarre signing. We desperately needed a striker so spent 2.7m, our record, on a central defender. He looked ok against good strikers then got murdered by Carl fucking Leaburn.

The chinese were signed the next year by V*n*bl*s. Zhiyi was a cult hero: big, strong, fast, skilfull but at 30 had spent his career being a relative superstar in a shit leagiue .. so also prone to basic errors.
Jihai was a decent two footed fullback, although hed put both feet into tackles as well.

The recent palace managers you scoff at cant hold a candle in cuntery to El Tel
Re: Crystal Palace
Fortneef, who's your pick for Palace's next manager? They've got to have an appetite to build something new, given the churn that's potentially going to happen.
Re: Crystal Palace
We need someone who can in the short term rebuild a team on the relative cheap and long term get the academy producing. The one thing we've got is all those sarf lunnon cage footballers on our doorstep. There is money to spend.

Benitez.  If he can put up with no budget and Mike Ashley, a bit of cash and Parish should be happy days. 

Le Favre interesting. Successful at several clubs. 

IF Brentford had not got promoted , id have tried to poach the entire set-up. 



the usual suspects fill me with dread

Howe - smug faced twat. I just cant imagine him being successful
Lampard - not convinced he offers anything apart form chelsea loans
Dyche - clog to 15th forever, at best.  Burnley are very white arent they ?
Cooper - on paper he's done well. But Swansea fans seem to be volunteering to drive him here.
Ismael - genius or jammy? 




Re: Crystal Palace
Mad that Palace, Everton and Spuds are still without a manager. Especially with Howe, Nuno and Rafa out of work. Palace haven't exactly had inspiring managerial choices in recent times so probably someone safer like Howe, though I suspect he's waiting on the Everton job first.
Re: Crystal Palace
Lucien Favre has agreed to take over, pending the award of a work permit, says the Athletic.

Quality get for them, especially when Everton and Spurs are fumbling for a new boss.
Re: Crystal Palace
What makes me laugh is seeing a few Everton fans angry they haven't gone for Favre, because they don't want an ageing coach who's best days are behind him like Rafa, despite Favre being older and not achieving anywhere near the glory Rafa has. I don't think it'll be a particularly good appointment for Palace, even if a lot of it is down to the squad being overhauled, can actually see it going similar to De Boer even if he is a better manager. He should last a little longer than him anyway!

I think Palace will be right down there next season, but do think they'll stay up
Re: Crystal Palace
Good luck to him but he's going to spectacularly fail. Probably of no fault of his own too. The high player turnover coupled with the fact that the ones that are staying aren't very good at all makes the job a bit of a poisoned chalice.
Re: Crystal Palace
Kudos to Palace they've put Spurs and Everton to shame with this.
Re: Crystal Palace
The first season will be challenging for him because he will need to assemble pretty much a brand new team.

The players they have will not be really trained in playing his style of football either, having previously employed Owl, Pulis, Fat Sam, Pardew etc. But I think Zaha and Eze can do well under him with time.

If he can avoid relegation I think he would have done well and then can build on that. 
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 12:59:12 am
The first season will be challenging for him because he will need to assemble pretty much a brand new team.

The players they have will not be really trained in playing his style of football either, having previously employed Owl, Pulis, Fat Sam, Pardew etc. But I think Zaha and Eze can do well under him with time.

If he can avoid relegation I think he would have done well and then can build on that.
Eze is a super young player.
Re: Crystal Palace
Interesting that like with Nuno, Favre's reps let Palace know of his interest, rather than Palace seeking him out. Only two coaches to follow him  which probably appealed to Palace. The Athletic has said they also interviewed Marco Silva. Lille and Fenerbahce were also interested in Favre; Everton considered a late pitch.

It will be interesting to see how much patience they give him. They want someone who can promote/work with younger players and play more progressive football, but they also have loads of players out of contract and a wantaway star that nobody wants to pay Palace's asking price
Re: Crystal Palace
Not sure how Favre will work out at Palace.

If they stick with him, it may work out.

He does seem to work better in lower expectation situations put it that way!

Personality wise hes definately a better fit for Palace than he was a club like Dortmund where they didnt take to him from the get go.
Re: Crystal Palace
Im happy, certainly gives me more hope than the usual suspects.

I don't recognise any parallels with Fraud de Boer.
Le Favre has successfully managed 6 teams in 3 countries. While de Boer is a simple Ajax drone, which is fine for revitalising Ajax, and possibly Holland, or even building a team from scratch,  but a liability anywhere else. 

Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:31:57 am
Eze is a super young player.

Eze is also out for the season
Re: Crystal Palace
Will be interesting to see how the fans take to him.  At times Favre's tactics for his team aren't far removed from Hodgson's and there's going to be a lot of new players to integrate.  He seems like a nice guy so hope it works out but I'm not sure any manager bar Pep or Klopp could guarantee success for Palace this season.
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 03:38:57 pm
Eze is also out for the season
Didn't know that, shame.
Re: Crystal Palace
Favre now not going there apparently
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
Favre now not going there apparently

Ha just saw that. Late offer from elsewhere? Or just realised that its too big a rebuilding job?
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
Favre now not going there apparently

:lmao
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm
Ha just saw that. Late offer from elsewhere? Or just realised that its too big a rebuilding job?

Athletic are saying he told Palace he doesn't feel ready to return to top-level management and has no other offers. And on that line of thinking, didn't Nuno leave Wolves in part as he wanted to be closer to his family in Portugal?

I wonder if Palace will go back after Marco Silva or the likes of Howe
Re: Crystal Palace
What a shitshow. Apparently he's just got cold feet and decided he wants longer out of the game.

At this point Spurs, Palace and Everton should just merge.
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: Fortneef on June 21, 2021, 01:39:04 pm
We need someone who can in the short term rebuild a team on the relative cheap and long term get the academy producing. The one thing we've got is all those sarf lunnon cage footballers on our doorstep. There is money to spend.

Benitez.  If he can put up with no budget and Mike Ashley, a bit of cash and Parish should be happy days. 

Le Favre interesting. Successful at several clubs. 

IF Brentford had not got promoted , id have tried to poach the entire set-up. 



the usual suspects fill me with dread

Howe - smug faced twat. I just cant imagine him being successful
Lampard - not convinced he offers anything apart form chelsea loans
Dyche - clog to 15th forever, at best.  Burnley are very white arent they ?
Cooper - on paper he's done well. But Swansea fans seem to be volunteering to drive him here.
Ismael - genius or jammy? 






Incredibly level-headed response, something that seems rare when fans discuss manager options!

I'm kind of amazed Rafa hasn't been snapped up already, such a detail-oriented, hardworking manager could do a lot for quite a few poorly run premier league clubs, it seems like the hatchet job the pundits did on him during his stint with us really has stuck in the minds of a lot of people.
Re: Crystal Palace
Ok im crying myself to sleep tonight  :butt

Re: Crystal Palace
If he doesnt feel ready to return to top level management then surely hes nailed on for Everton?
Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm
Ok im crying myself to sleep tonight  :butt

just tell yourself he wasnt the right man for the job!

He probably wasnt!

Re: Crystal Palace
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
:lmao
Athletic are saying he told Palace he doesn't feel ready to return to top-level management and has no other offers. And on that line of thinking, didn't Nuno leave Wolves in part as he wanted to be closer to his family in Portugal?

I wonder if Palace will go back after Marco Silva or the likes of Howe

Wonder if he might end up at Goodison then.

Agh.  FFS, Nick.  Just read further down the page ;D
