We need someone who can in the short term rebuild a team on the relative cheap and long term get the academy producing. The one thing we've got is all those sarf lunnon cage footballers on our doorstep. There is money to spend.



Benitez. If he can put up with no budget and Mike Ashley, a bit of cash and Parish should be happy days.



Le Favre interesting. Successful at several clubs.



IF Brentford had not got promoted , id have tried to poach the entire set-up.







the usual suspects fill me with dread



Howe - smug faced twat. I just cant imagine him being successful

Lampard - not convinced he offers anything apart form chelsea loans

Dyche - clog to 15th forever, at best. Burnley are very white arent they ?

Cooper - on paper he's done well. But Swansea fans seem to be volunteering to drive him here.

Ismael - genius or jammy?









