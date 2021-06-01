The Athletic's piece on Nuno-Palace falling apart is revealing



- Mendes instigated the initial approach, not Palace (the cynic in me says he saw the opportunity that arose when all of those contracts expired)



- Nuno went from being not on the list (Dyche, Lampard, Ismael, Cooper was the original shortlist) to the top of it



- Palace became put off by his wages and size of coaching staff (two first team coaches, GK coach, at least one fitness coach and a sports science/medical team). There was a fear, they would sack the incumbents and then Nuno would take the staff with him at the first opportunity



- Like the Mail, the Athletic are suggesting the Everton position seems to have been used as a bargaining chip, as Nuno has had talks with Everton, although there's no sense of how interested Everton are.



- There's a strong likelihood they move for Cooper or Ismael. But they've also now got the problem that they held off decisions on contract renewals for weeks because they wanted any new manager to give input



Also speaks volumes that on the one hand Palace want to cut costs, use younger players from the Academy and were worried about Mendes' influence, but at the same time seemed happy to have access to what Mendes could bring