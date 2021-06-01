« previous next »
Author Topic: Crystal Palace  (Read 1079 times)

Crystal Palace
« on: June 1, 2021, 05:51:16 pm »
Looks as though there a few threads on here about Palace managers and various other things, but not something more general.

A few recent posts in the Hodgson thread seem like sensible places to start (particularly given they're not about Hodgson):

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 18, 2021, 12:15:04 pm
A new manager next season and almost a new squad. Got potential for disaster this lot.

Quote from: sinnermichael on June  1, 2021, 04:58:12 pm
Sounds like Nuno's off there then.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 18, 2021, 12:19:07 pm
Yep. More than a dozen players on expiring contracts including Hennessey, Townsend, Cahill, Benteke, van Aanholt, Clyne, McCarthy, Kelly and Sakho. It's mad they got themselves in this situation

Palace fans will presumably be pretty happy with they way things have gone since they were promoted, and they find themselves in what is probably the best period of the club's history (though the period from mid-80s to late-90s looks like it was alright too).  The uncertainty around the squad and a change in manager present both opportunity & threat, though.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #1 on: June 1, 2021, 05:55:34 pm »
They look a nap to go down if 1 or 2 of the promoted teams are any good.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #2 on: June 1, 2021, 06:06:47 pm »
Well, if they are getting Nuno, they must be having some sort of a deal with Mendes, so we should expect for some of Gestifute's players to join in the summer ...
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #3 on: June 1, 2021, 06:33:05 pm »
Eze is too good to be playing for them. Would love him here.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:16:22 pm »
Quote from: OOS on June  1, 2021, 06:33:05 pm
Eze is too good to be playing for them. Would love him here.
Shame about his injury. He is a cracking player to watch, but he'll miss the bulk of next season it seems.

Massive blow for Palace, especially given the amount of players they have out of contract, it's quite the list:

Benteke, Schlupp, Townsend, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Clyne, McCarthy, McArthur, Ward, Cahill, Dann, Kelly, Hennessey, Wickham, Henderson and Woods.

I don't think I've ever seen a Premier League club allow so many of their players fall out of contract at the same time. Some have been offered new deals, some are heavily rumoured to have got new clubs lined up, pretty much all are reckoned to leave. Some are 'deadwood,' but by and large that's the guts of their first team.

Factor in Eze's injury and Zaha wanting to leave and you've got an issue.

Do they have the funds to fuck with Mendes? Do they have the funds for a rebuild?

Swansea's Cooper is apparently their back up if they don't get Nuno.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:19:13 pm »
Seems to be theyve got verbal deals in place for some of the players (only seen Benteke and Townsend mentioned) but theyre just waiting on the new manager to sign off on them. Still a dangerous way to go about things.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:16:22 pm
Shame about his injury. He is a cracking player to watch, but he'll miss the bulk of next season it seems.

Massive blow for Palace, especially given the amount of players they have out of contract, it's quite the list

It's especially strange considering how many of those played over 10 games this season too

Benteke - 30
Schlupp - 27
Townsend - 34
Van Aanholt - 22
Clyne - 13
McCarthy - 16
McArthur - 18
Ward - 26
Cahill - 20
Dann - 15

Townsend is one of the better players at the club, and Sakho, Dann & Cahill are their first choice centre halves. Either they've got a massive rebuild ahead or they're in trouble
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:14:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:19:13 pm
Seems to be theyve got verbal deals in place for some of the players (only seen Benteke and Townsend mentioned) but theyre just waiting on the new manager to sign off on them. Still a dangerous way to go about things.
I heard Townsend wanted to field offers before returning with his decision. Benteke I'm surprised they're offering an extension to! They probably do to be fair, strange of them not to get them signed up with or without a manager, especially the ones with market value.

Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:25:27 pm
Either they've got a massive rebuild ahead or they're in trouble

I think both.

They're at present being linked with Abraham, Ismaila Sarr, Dan James and Batshuayi permanently. I can see at least one that's wildly unrealistic there and two that I don't think really fix any issues.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm »
Benteke signs a new contract.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:55:52 pm »
Zaha says he wants to leave, again. Hardly news is it?

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:57:44 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:55:52 pm
Zaha says he wants to leave, again. Hardly news is it?

Everton. Please.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:04:04 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:55:52 pm
Zaha says he wants to leave, again. Hardly news is it?
Hugely overrated, his goals and assists wouldn't even warrant half the price tag Palace would be asking, yeah he's in a poor team, but cream rises to the top, there have been loads of attackers over the years posting great numbers while playing in a shit team, Zaha isn't one of them.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:06:29 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:57:44 pm
Everton. Please.

About the best he can hope for these days.

He'd be lucky if the likes of Spurs or Arsenal even considered him.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:19:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:06:29 pm
About the best he can hope for these days.

He'd be lucky if the likes of Spurs or Arsenal even considered him.

Would have been perfect for him if he'd left two summers ago. He was off the back of probably his best season for Palace and was 26, so at a good age where he'd had a lot of experience, but had some of his best years ahead of him. In the past couple of years though he's not done any better and is at an age where I don't think anybody is going to want to spend big on him. I don't think he'd have propelled them to trophies by any means, but I think his best bet would have been Arsenal at the time, but they signed Pepe instead. I think Emery wanted to sign Zaha too.

He'll play for Palace for the rest of his career I reckon.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:04:04 pm
Hugely overrated, his goals and assists wouldn't even warrant half the price tag Palace would be asking, yeah he's in a poor team, but cream rises to the top, there have been loads of attackers over the years posting great numbers while playing in a shit team, Zaha isn't one of them.

Can do stepovers on FIFA though can't he.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:26:10 pm »
Yea, a couple of years ago would've been better for him.  He'd shown his quality, but the one area of concern would be the transition to a more-possession based side.  It's one thing to be the outlet for a defensive side with 10 men behind the ball, but it's another to be part of a possession-oriented team breaking down teams.  There's also the matter of defensive work rate and pressing.  The younger he is, the more exciting the prospect would be that he could take his game up to another level playing for a top club and that he could adapt to the demands.

Now he's 28, and he still has a couple of years left on his contract, right?  Given the turnover at Palace, they'd probably want a decent fee for him as keeping him would give them better chance of avoiding relegation.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:26:10 pm
Yea, a couple of years ago would've been better for him.  He'd shown his quality, but the one area of concern would be the transition to a more-possession based side.  It's one thing to be the outlet for a defensive side with 10 men behind the ball, but it's another to be part of a possession-oriented team breaking down teams.  There's also the matter of defensive work rate and pressing.  The younger he is, the more exciting the prospect would be that he could take his game up to another level playing for a top club and that he could adapt to the demands.

Now he's 28, and he still has a couple of years left on his contract, right?  Given the turnover at Palace, they'd probably want a decent fee for him as keeping him would give them better chance of avoiding relegation.

On the other hand, bringing in a decent fee could be valuable when you consider Palace might have a quite significant signing-on fee bill this summer.
