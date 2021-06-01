Eze is too good to be playing for them. Would love him here.



Shame about his injury. He is a cracking player to watch, but he'll miss the bulk of next season it seems.Massive blow for Palace, especially given the amount of players they have out of contract, it's quite the list:Benteke, Schlupp, Townsend, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Clyne, McCarthy, McArthur, Ward, Cahill, Dann, Kelly, Hennessey, Wickham, Henderson and Woods.I don't think I've ever seen a Premier League club allow so many of their players fall out of contract at the same time. Some have been offered new deals, some are heavily rumoured to have got new clubs lined up, pretty much all are reckoned to leave. Some are 'deadwood,' but by and large that's the guts of their first team.Factor in Eze's injury and Zaha wanting to leave and you've got an issue.Do they have the funds to fuck with Mendes? Do they have the funds for a rebuild?Swansea's Cooper is apparently their back up if they don't get Nuno.