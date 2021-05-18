A new manager next season and almost a new squad. Got potential for disaster this lot.



Sounds like Nuno's off there then.



Yep. More than a dozen players on expiring contracts including Hennessey, Townsend, Cahill, Benteke, van Aanholt, Clyne, McCarthy, Kelly and Sakho. It's mad they got themselves in this situation



Looks as though there a few threads on here about Palace managers and various other things, but not something more general.A few recent posts in the Hodgson thread seem like sensible places to start (particularly given they're not about Hodgson):Palace fans will presumably be pretty happy with they way things have gone since they were promoted, and they find themselves in what is probably the best period of the club's history (though the period from mid-80s to late-90s looks like it was alright too). The uncertainty around the squad and a change in manager present both opportunity & threat, though.