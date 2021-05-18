« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crystal Palace  (Read 227 times)

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,035
    • @hartejack
Crystal Palace
« on: Today at 05:51:16 pm »
Looks as though there a few threads on here about Palace managers and various other things, but not something more general.

A few recent posts in the Hodgson thread seem like sensible places to start (particularly given they're not about Hodgson):

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 18, 2021, 12:15:04 pm
A new manager next season and almost a new squad. Got potential for disaster this lot.

Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:58:12 pm
Sounds like Nuno's off there then.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 18, 2021, 12:19:07 pm
Yep. More than a dozen players on expiring contracts including Hennessey, Townsend, Cahill, Benteke, van Aanholt, Clyne, McCarthy, Kelly and Sakho. It's mad they got themselves in this situation

Palace fans will presumably be pretty happy with they way things have gone since they were promoted, and they find themselves in what is probably the best period of the club's history (though the period from mid-80s to late-90s looks like it was alright too).  The uncertainty around the squad and a change in manager present both opportunity & threat, though.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:55:34 pm »
They look a nap to go down if 1 or 2 of the promoted teams are any good.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:06:47 pm »
Well, if they are getting Nuno, they must be having some sort of a deal with Mendes, so we should expect for some of Gestifute's players to join in the summer ...
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,626
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:05 pm »
Eze is too good to be playing for them. Would love him here.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 