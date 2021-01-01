Republican and Democrat don't correlate with "right wing" and "left wing".



You have fallen for the globalist propaganda if you believe that.



Practically all the American billionaires contribute to the Democrats, and through their money, control the Democrats. Many of the most famous ones actually run the party, and ensure the Democrats win elections - by whatever means. Then they use tax payer dollars and control of politicians and the levers of government to get even richer. All the while keeping the masses distracted with race riots and "domestic terrorists".



What was it Julian Assange said before he went into hiding in the embassy? "If you knew the truth about Washington DC, 98% of the politicians there would be in jail"



You are being played.