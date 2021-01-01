« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy  (Read 1215 times)

Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« on: Yesterday at 07:53:12 pm »
The same week that the Hillsborough trial collapsed, my club has deemed it appropriate to invite a Tory minister into the club.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/community/435658-employment-minister-meets-lfc-foundation-kickstart-recruits-at-anfield?fbclid=IwAR2JDeDfwNEEwAo95hhXb39qzsY4RQoKr-9rtLYh6y8l4cLqjUyuYGvE7MM


Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm »
Link seems to be broken now?

Looks like a continuation of this employment scheme for young people?  https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/community/418565-lfc-foundation-jointly-launches-new-employability-programme
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:11:08 pm »
Looks like the clubs god awful official Twitter, have deleted the tweet of that photo with the Tory minister at Anfield.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:14:41 pm »
They got so much shite of from reds mate. That's why.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:14:41 pm
They got so much shite of from reds mate. That's why.

oh I know, I reweteed something from the replies!

Its the fact they are so out of touch thats ridiculous, I mean the club is too inviting tories to Anfield of cousre!
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm »

https://twitter.com/IanByrneMP/status/1399077718050889732

'Just a reminder to @LFC
 The people responsible for the poverty you see in our communities should never ever be lauded. They are not friends of Liverpool and never ever will be.
#RightToFood'

Well said Ian Byrne.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:46:41 pm »
Unbelievable. They meet with SOS one week, a group helping to feed 600 Scousers a week because of Tory policies, and the next they invite a Tory to Anfield. Who is advising these people?
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm »
They never fail to disappoint me.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm »
Indefensible.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm »
They really need someone in the City to advise about this sort of thing. Preferably from the city. Folks from the U.S or London just dont get it. (Tony Barrett works for the club doesnt he still?)
Obviously FSG are an imperfect organization that often (I hope) try and do the right thing but the number of tone-deaf cultural missteps is irritating
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm »
We also need to oust our fans who are Tory's , as well. And anyone who, in no uncertain terms in the slightest, doesn't adhere to the core Liverpool fan vetting and enrollment policy document.

Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
We also need to oust our fans who are Tory's , as well. And anyone who, in no uncertain terms in the slightest, doesn't adhere to the core Liverpool fan vetting and enrollment policy document.

Excellent idea. All the best mate, I am sure Chelsea will love having you.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:17:32 pm »
Do the club ask Tony Barrett before they do things like this & ignore him or do they not ask at all?
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:00:01 am »
Sickening but the timing of it following this week's news re: the Hillsborough trial makes it even more so
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:13:52 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
We also need to oust our fans who are Tory's , as well. And anyone who, in no uncertain terms in the slightest, doesn't adhere to the core Liverpool fan vetting and enrollment policy document.

Start with the guy who always comments on Mirror and Echo articles called 6TimesSandon or however he puts it?  Raging right wing job.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:56:26 am »
The owners are being taken advantage of.

There has to be a Tory sleeper in their advisory group or someone hellbent on driving a wedge between them and the fans.

Something is clearly not right and these guys need to do thorough due diligence on who they listen to or employ.

They may probably be just right wing, didnt they donate to Trump?
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:18:54 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:56:26 am
The owners are being taken advantage of.

There has to be a Tory sleeper in their advisory group or someone hellbent on driving a wedge between them and the fans.

Something is clearly not right and these guys need to do thorough due diligence on who they listen to or employ.

They may probably be just right wing, didnt they donate to Trump?

Henry and Werner have donated a lot to the democrats over the years, so no they are not right wing. 

A minority stakeholder called Michael J. Egan donated to the republican party.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:38:42 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:18:54 am
Henry and Werner have donated a lot to the democrats over the years, so no they are not right wing. 

A minority stakeholder called Michael J. Egan donated to the republican party.

All billionaires are right wing. All of them.
