Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian

Phil M

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 16, 2021, 01:05:18 pm
« Reply #120 on: June 16, 2021, 01:05:18 pm »
Quote from: PhilScraton on June 15, 2021, 11:44:48 pm
Once again, thank you all so much for your collective generosity of spirit and for taking the time to write so profoundly, whether a few words or many. Your comments, along with so many emails, have had a profound impact on me and my family. Here is the first part of a podcast recorded soon after the abrupt end of the trial and broadcast today. YNWA.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6keyBeVZnh9EgXIgTYAoOy?si=lo0zNS0uS-qxupxIQS4Zrg&dl_branch=1&nd=1


Thanks for sharing that Phil.
Red-Soldier

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 16, 2021, 08:23:33 pm
« Reply #121 on: June 16, 2021, 08:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on May 30, 2021, 05:00:17 pm


Great post Timbo.  I echo your thoughts completely.

Lots of other great posts in here too.

Like Fitzy, I've always felt like a bit of an imposter when speaking about Hillsborough on here.  I wasn't personally affected, but I do remember watching it as a child, shocked at what was unfolding. 

Thanks for all that you've done Phil.
John C

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 16, 2021, 09:19:38 pm
« Reply #122 on: June 16, 2021, 09:19:38 pm »
To those who feel they shouldn't comment because they feel distant from the subject or never fully understood the disaster - you're not alone and as a LFC fan or indeed a citizen of justice you're entitled to make your observations. Your displays of decency illustrate who you are.

The thing is, even the families and the survivors are still learning now. They've always known the truth, they endured the horrendous treatment, but the detail behind the corruptness and vile behaviour of SYP, WMP et al has only emerged with some startling discovery and realisation in recent years.

They don't know what we now know.

So there probably isn't a better tribute thread on this entire forum for such a wonderful person as Phil Scraton, and we all must join in.
Al 666

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 16, 2021, 11:16:25 pm
« Reply #123 on: June 16, 2021, 11:16:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 16, 2021, 09:19:38 pm
To those who feel they shouldn't comment because they feel distant from the subject or never fully understood the disaster - you're not alone and as a LFC fan or indeed a citizen of justice you're entitled to make your observations. Your displays of decency illustrate who you are.

The thing is, even the families and the survivors are still learning now. They've always known the truth, they endured the horrendous treatment, but the detail behind the corruptness and vile behaviour of SYP, WMP et al has only emerged with some startling discovery and realisation in recent years.

They don't know what we now know.

So there probably isn't a better tribute thread on this entire forum for such a wonderful person as Phil Scraton, and we all must join in.

Well said John.
Ale-lujah! Ale-lujah!

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 18, 2021, 02:13:11 am
« Reply #124 on: June 18, 2021, 02:13:11 am »
Words dont seem enough to thank Phil Scraton for what he has done over these past thirty years or so but I would just like to say that I honestly dont think that the justice we have seen would have happened without him.

Thank you sir. You are a true Liverpool great
Phil M

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 18, 2021, 02:03:58 pm
« Reply #125 on: June 18, 2021, 02:03:58 pm »
Quote from: PhilScraton on June 15, 2021, 11:44:48 pm
Once again, thank you all so much for your collective generosity of spirit and for taking the time to write so profoundly, whether a few words or many. Your comments, along with so many emails, have had a profound impact on me and my family. Here is the first part of a podcast recorded soon after the abrupt end of the trial and broadcast today. YNWA.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6keyBeVZnh9EgXIgTYAoOy?si=lo0zNS0uS-qxupxIQS4Zrg&dl_branch=1&nd=1



Just a quick bump for anyone who hasn't heard this excellent podcast.
kriss

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 18, 2021, 05:32:14 pm
« Reply #126 on: June 18, 2021, 05:32:14 pm »
Phil can never be praised too highly for the extraordinary selfless task he took upon himself to investigate what happened in Sheffield and afterwards.

We all owe him an enormous debt of gratitude.
Spongebob Redpants

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 18, 2021, 06:24:57 pm
« Reply #127 on: June 18, 2021, 06:24:57 pm »


Thank you Phil !

Your work for the cause will always be greatly appreciated , and most certainly never forgotten .

YNWA Good Sir !
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 18, 2021, 10:37:27 pm
« Reply #128 on: June 18, 2021, 10:37:27 pm »
A true inspiration. A quiet and modest man with a superhuman grit and determination. Not everyone who fights for a cause has to be loud and shouty. Phil Scranton is proof that the quiet, methodical approach works too, if you cling steadfastly to the truth.
andrewd3

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 19, 2021, 07:15:49 pm
« Reply #129 on: June 19, 2021, 07:15:49 pm »
Tremendous respect for the work that Phil has done. I don't now him but a childhood friend was supervised by Phil, worked with him and speaks very highly of him as a professional and a person. One of the good guys.
Billy Elliot

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
June 20, 2021, 12:43:45 am
« Reply #130 on: June 20, 2021, 12:43:45 am »
I'm not too good at this kind of thing. I was there, in the seats above the Leppings Lane terrace, a 13 year old kid. A fella came in just after kick off, he looked rough. He'd obviously been caught up in the crush outside. We stood up to let him through, he thanked us and said it was murder outside, "the police had opened a gate".

On the coach on the way home, there was the first reports on the radio that the Liverpool fans had forced the gates open. The web of lies had began to be spun, whilst family members were still identifying bodies.

Jonathon Goldberg continues to try to turn things on it's head. But the vast majority of the world can now see through the bollocks. And that means a lot to any proud Scouser, red or blue. It means a lot to any Liverpool supporter. And it means everything to survivors and families of bereaved.

I'm not sure we could have got to this point without Phil. He deserves a flag on the Kop, which lets face it, is far better than an OBE.

Phil thank you. From the bottom of my heart, Ste.



Timbo's Goals

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Yesterday at 02:51:25 pm
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 02:51:25 pm »
When we started this tribute thread I secretly hoped for but dared not expect the sort of response we have so far witnessed within its pages. Ive been a RAWK member since the very early days and I know from personal experience and observation over those years that personalized threads of this nature not bearing the mantle of Reds players or managers are notoriously prone to slipping off the radar quite rapidly.

Thankfully  and so deservedly for the man for whom the thread was initiated  this thread has not. In fact, the opposite has been the case. Moreover, the threads primary objective of affording Liverpudlians from this website the opportunity to express their admiration and appreciation for the man and for him in turn to realize just how respected and appreciated he truly is has been impressively achieved by what has been posted within it. And I thank everyone who has ensured that this is the case.

Reflecting on the thread content, some things come across as very evident as you read through all the heartfelt responses within it. First and foremost is that the impact of Hillsborough and its injustices still continue to haunt the minds and emotions of Liverpudlians. Equally clear is that this impact has been felt in so many disparate ways to so many disparate sensibilities by so many different folks within so many different places and stages of their life that it is impossible for there to have been one particular way for those so impacted to feel or react either at the time or now.

So many of the moving posts in the thread are testament to this very aspect.

Yet suffice to say each and every single one, whether small or weighty, has in its own individual way contributed to representing our collective psyche concerning the tragedy  namely huge sadness for the victims, immeasurable revulsion for the injustice and immense gratitude both to the families and  crucially in terms of the threads raison detre  to the man who stood against that injustice from the very start and for whom we have dedicated the thread.

Following on from this, the one thing we can say for sure is that, whilst the pain of Hillsborough and its injustices will always be with us in some form or another, mercifully in Phil Scraton each of us has found a kind of shared conduit and healing balm to help in some way in dealing with the hurt and grief of that day and the reprehensible desecration of the truth which ensued.

Indeed, so important has this mans presence been and so vital has his devotion to representing the truth of Hillsborough proved to be from the immediate aftermath right up to the present day that it seems almost as if it was all pre-ordained. As if it was meant to be. As if it was fated for him to be there as a shield and guide for Liverpudlians worldwide to ensure the truth prevailed and release them from their pain.

He wasnt of course. It merely seems that way. And in fact, the opposite was the case. The reality was that Phil Scraton actually took it upon himself to fulfil this role. There was never any obligation for him to do so. The innate Scouseness and decency that clearly seams through him allied to what may well be a unique amalgam of highly refined technical expertise and insight, a rare deep and genuine intrinsic empathy and an insanely dogged forensic perseverance saw to it that he did so. And  crucially  that he did so with unparalleled distinction. His sense of dedication to the cause of justice kept him right there at an often intolerably hostile coalface. And there he remained for more than three decades repeatedly stepping up to the plate until he had painstakingly devoured and spat out every last morsel of establishment lies and deceit to ensure that justice was achieved.

And so, reading through all these heartfelt responses I feel so gladdened that we decided to create this tribute thread to this amazing bloke so that his fellow Liverpudlians could have their collective say and so he might get to see first hand just how admired, respected and yes, how treasured he is by all of them. And when John C finally makes the thread a sticky at the top of the page in the coming days, we shall have a permanent reminder of just what this extraordinary man has done for us all and how we all feel about that.

Phil, I say this unashamedly once again  we are all truly blessed to have had you by our side.

Take a bow mate.
Thepooloflife

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Yesterday at 04:54:19 pm
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 04:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:51:25 pm
When we started this tribute thread I secretly hoped for but dared not expect the sort of response we have so far witnessed within its pages. Ive been a RAWK member since the very early days and I know from personal experience and observation over those years that personalized threads of this nature not bearing the mantle of Reds players or managers are notoriously prone to slipping off the radar quite rapidly.

Thankfully  and so deservedly for the man for whom the thread was initiated  this thread has not. In fact, the opposite has been the case. Moreover, the threads primary objective of affording Liverpudlians from this website the opportunity to express their admiration and appreciation for the man and for him in turn to realize just how respected and appreciated he truly is has been impressively achieved by what has been posted within it. And I thank everyone who has ensured that this is the case.

Reflecting on the thread content, some things come across as very evident as you read through all the heartfelt responses within it. First and foremost is that the impact of Hillsborough and its injustices still continue to haunt the minds and emotions of Liverpudlians. Equally clear is that this impact has been felt in so many disparate ways to so many disparate sensibilities by so many different folks within so many different places and stages of their life that it is impossible for there to have been one particular way for those so impacted to feel or react either at the time or now.

So many of the moving posts in the thread are testament to this very aspect.

Yet suffice to say each and every single one, whether small or weighty, has in its own individual way contributed to representing our collective psyche concerning the tragedy  namely huge sadness for the victims, immeasurable revulsion for the injustice and immense gratitude both to the families and  crucially in terms of the threads raison detre  to the man who stood against that injustice from the very start and for whom we have dedicated the thread.

Following on from this, the one thing we can say for sure is that, whilst the pain of Hillsborough and its injustices will always be with us in some form or another, mercifully in Phil Scraton each of us has found a kind of shared conduit and healing balm to help in some way in dealing with the hurt and grief of that day and the reprehensible desecration of the truth which ensued.

Indeed, so important has this mans presence been and so vital has his devotion to representing the truth of Hillsborough proved to be from the immediate aftermath right up to the present day that it seems almost as if it was all pre-ordained. As if it was meant to be. As if it was fated for him to be there as a shield and guide for Liverpudlians worldwide to ensure the truth prevailed and release them from their pain.

He wasnt of course. It merely seems that way. And in fact, the opposite was the case. The reality was that Phil Scraton actually took it upon himself to fulfil this role. There was never any obligation for him to do so. The innate Scouseness and decency that clearly seams through him allied to what may well be a unique amalgam of highly refined technical expertise and insight, a rare deep and genuine intrinsic empathy and an insanely dogged forensic perseverance saw to it that he did so. And  crucially  that he did so with unparalleled distinction. His sense of dedication to the cause of justice kept him right there at an often intolerably hostile coalface. And there he remained for more than three decades repeatedly stepping up to the plate until he had painstakingly devoured and spat out every last morsel of establishment lies and deceit to ensure that justice was achieved.

And so, reading through all these heartfelt responses I feel so gladdened that we decided to create this tribute thread to this amazing bloke so that his fellow Liverpudlians could have their collective say and so he might get to see first hand just how admired, respected and yes, how treasured he is by all of them. And when John C finally makes the thread a sticky at the top of the page in the coming days, we shall have a permanent reminder of just what this extraordinary man has done for us all and how we all feel about that.

Phil, I say this unashamedly once again  we are all truly blessed to have had you by our side.

Take a bow mate.
Wonderful Timbo, and beautifully put ! I can't think of a worthier summary.
jackh

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm »
A lovely & well-deserved tribute to Phil Scraton, Timbo, and I'm pleased to see your superbly-written post is receiving due plaudits too.

I was pleased to be able to hear Phil speak (Hillsborough: Resisting Injustice, Uncovering Truth) at the University back in February 2017 - it was a public event, and the largest lecture theatre on campus was packed.  The sense of respect & appreciation was clear, and I hope that Phil felt the love that was there for him in the room.
StigenKeegan

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Today at 05:00:46 am
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:00:46 am »
A great tribute to a great human being! Thank you Timbo for bringing this to my attention and for honoring a great man. And thank you Phil for everything you've done for the people and the community. This is about justice, about truth, decency and systematic abuse of power and to me this matter goes far beyond football and any one football club, but still, it's people like you Phil, that makes this a special special club. It takes big courage and an even bigger heart to do what you're doing. I could only hope to live up to your example (but I hope I'll never have to try). I can't even begin to imagine what this is like, but I am even more honored and proud to call myself a Liverpool supporter knowing that makes me, somehow, a part of something that you're also a part of.

YNWA
