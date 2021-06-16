When we started this tribute thread I secretly hoped for but dared not expect the sort of response we have so far witnessed within its pages. Ive been a RAWK member since the very early days and I know from personal experience and observation over those years that personalized threads of this nature not bearing the mantle of Reds players or managers are notoriously prone to slipping off the radar quite rapidly.



Thankfully  and so deservedly for the man for whom the thread was initiated  this thread has not. In fact, the opposite has been the case. Moreover, the threads primary objective of affording Liverpudlians from this website the opportunity to express their admiration and appreciation for the man and for him in turn to realize just how respected and appreciated he truly is has been impressively achieved by what has been posted within it. And I thank everyone who has ensured that this is the case.



Reflecting on the thread content, some things come across as very evident as you read through all the heartfelt responses within it. First and foremost is that the impact of Hillsborough and its injustices still continue to haunt the minds and emotions of Liverpudlians. Equally clear is that this impact has been felt in so many disparate ways to so many disparate sensibilities by so many different folks within so many different places and stages of their life that it is impossible for there to have been one particular way for those so impacted to feel or react either at the time or now.



So many of the moving posts in the thread are testament to this very aspect.



Yet suffice to say each and every single one, whether small or weighty, has in its own individual way contributed to representing our collective psyche concerning the tragedy  namely huge sadness for the victims, immeasurable revulsion for the injustice and immense gratitude both to the families and  crucially in terms of the threads raison detre  to the man who stood against that injustice from the very start and for whom we have dedicated the thread.



Following on from this, the one thing we can say for sure is that, whilst the pain of Hillsborough and its injustices will always be with us in some form or another, mercifully in Phil Scraton each of us has found a kind of shared conduit and healing balm to help in some way in dealing with the hurt and grief of that day and the reprehensible desecration of the truth which ensued.



Indeed, so important has this mans presence been and so vital has his devotion to representing the truth of Hillsborough proved to be from the immediate aftermath right up to the present day that it seems almost as if it was all pre-ordained. As if it was meant to be. As if it was fated for him to be there as a shield and guide for Liverpudlians worldwide to ensure the truth prevailed and release them from their pain.



He wasnt of course. It merely seems that way. And in fact, the opposite was the case. The reality was that Phil Scraton actually took it upon himself to fulfil this role. There was never any obligation for him to do so. The innate Scouseness and decency that clearly seams through him allied to what may well be a unique amalgam of highly refined technical expertise and insight, a rare deep and genuine intrinsic empathy and an insanely dogged forensic perseverance saw to it that he did so. And  crucially  that he did so with unparalleled distinction. His sense of dedication to the cause of justice kept him right there at an often intolerably hostile coalface. And there he remained for more than three decades repeatedly stepping up to the plate until he had painstakingly devoured and spat out every last morsel of establishment lies and deceit to ensure that justice was achieved.



And so, reading through all these heartfelt responses I feel so gladdened that we decided to create this tribute thread to this amazing bloke so that his fellow Liverpudlians could have their collective say and so he might get to see first hand just how admired, respected and yes, how treasured he is by all of them. And when John C finally makes the thread a sticky at the top of the page in the coming days, we shall have a permanent reminder of just what this extraordinary man has done for us all and how we all feel about that.



Phil, I say this unashamedly once again  we are all truly blessed to have had you by our side.



Take a bow mate.