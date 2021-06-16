To those who feel they shouldn't comment because they feel distant from the subject or never fully understood the disaster - you're not alone and as a LFC fan or indeed a citizen of justice you're entitled to make your observations. Your displays of decency illustrate who you are.



The thing is, even the families and the survivors are still learning now. They've always known the truth, they endured the horrendous treatment, but the detail behind the corruptness and vile behaviour of SYP, WMP et al has only emerged with some startling discovery and realisation in recent years.



They don't know what we now know.



So there probably isn't a better tribute thread on this entire forum for such a wonderful person as Phil Scraton, and we all must join in.