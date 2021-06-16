« previous next »
Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Quote from: PhilScraton on June 15, 2021, 11:44:48 pm
Once again, thank you all so much for your collective generosity of spirit and for taking the time to write so profoundly, whether a few words or many. Your comments, along with so many emails, have had a profound impact on me and my family. Here is the first part of a podcast recorded soon after the abrupt end of the trial and broadcast today. YNWA.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6keyBeVZnh9EgXIgTYAoOy?si=lo0zNS0uS-qxupxIQS4Zrg&dl_branch=1&nd=1


Thanks for sharing that Phil.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Great post Timbo.  I echo your thoughts completely.

Lots of other great posts in here too.

Like Fitzy, I've always felt like a bit of an imposter when speaking about Hillsborough on here.  I wasn't personally affected, but I do remember watching it as a child, shocked at what was unfolding. 

Thanks for all that you've done Phil.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
To those who feel they shouldn't comment because they feel distant from the subject or never fully understood the disaster - you're not alone and as a LFC fan or indeed a citizen of justice you're entitled to make your observations. Your displays of decency illustrate who you are.

The thing is, even the families and the survivors are still learning now. They've always known the truth, they endured the horrendous treatment, but the detail behind the corruptness and vile behaviour of SYP, WMP et al has only emerged with some startling discovery and realisation in recent years.

They don't know what we now know.

So there probably isn't a better tribute thread on this entire forum for such a wonderful person as Phil Scraton, and we all must join in.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Quote from: John C on June 16, 2021, 09:19:38 pm
To those who feel they shouldn't comment because they feel distant from the subject or never fully understood the disaster - you're not alone and as a LFC fan or indeed a citizen of justice you're entitled to make your observations. Your displays of decency illustrate who you are.

The thing is, even the families and the survivors are still learning now. They've always known the truth, they endured the horrendous treatment, but the detail behind the corruptness and vile behaviour of SYP, WMP et al has only emerged with some startling discovery and realisation in recent years.

They don't know what we now know.

So there probably isn't a better tribute thread on this entire forum for such a wonderful person as Phil Scraton, and we all must join in.

Well said John.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Words dont seem enough to thank Phil Scraton for what he has done over these past thirty years or so but I would just like to say that I honestly dont think that the justice we have seen would have happened without him.

Thank you sir. You are a true Liverpool great
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
Quote from: PhilScraton on June 15, 2021, 11:44:48 pm
Once again, thank you all so much for your collective generosity of spirit and for taking the time to write so profoundly, whether a few words or many. Your comments, along with so many emails, have had a profound impact on me and my family. Here is the first part of a podcast recorded soon after the abrupt end of the trial and broadcast today. YNWA.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6keyBeVZnh9EgXIgTYAoOy?si=lo0zNS0uS-qxupxIQS4Zrg&dl_branch=1&nd=1



Just a quick bump for anyone who hasn't heard this excellent podcast.
