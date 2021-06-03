« previous next »
Author Topic: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian  (Read 3614 times)

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #40 on: June 3, 2021, 02:09:10 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on June  3, 2021, 11:40:33 am
Phil Turned down an OBE in protest about those who remained unresponsive to efforts for justice after the tragedy. This is a man of honour and principle. We should be really proud of him.
I am very aware of that. I was being ironic (as in I was having a dig at the establishment that tried to buy him off with a gong) in the light of having had an excellent discussion last night about how we can proceed forward. :thumbup  Stuff is happening, his guidance and wisdom continue to be incalculably helpful and we are staggered beyond belief as to where he gets his energy from.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #41 on: June 3, 2021, 03:26:23 pm »
Amazing post Timbo and Phil is fully deserving of it.

Its hard for some of us to come up with the words necessary to show our appreciation and gratitude for everything Phil has done for the families, thank you seems small and insufficient.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #42 on: June 3, 2021, 08:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on June  3, 2021, 03:26:23 pm
Amazing post Timbo and Phil is fully deserving of it.

Its hard for some of us to come up with the words necessary to show our appreciation and gratitude for everything Phil has done for the families, thank you seems small and insufficient.

This. Don't have the words, but didn't want to post nothing.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #43 on: June 3, 2021, 09:17:19 pm »


Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #44 on: June 3, 2021, 09:25:24 pm »
Fantastic post about, as you put it so well, a uniquely extraordinary person. A beacon of integrity and honour in a sea of liars and lesser men. YNWA
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #45 on: June 3, 2021, 10:13:01 pm »
Great post Timbo. many people deserve praise for there part in the fight for justice, many of those people are members of this forum, as mentioned in a previous post RAWK laid it all out on a plate for the authorities, tremendous respect for all of them for their intelligence and the years of perseverance but Phils influence uncovering and exposing the evidence in the years following the disaster till this day was massive. as you say you dread to think how things would be today if Phil had not got involved from the beginning.

He knew the system was broken and corrupt, he explained how the system was broken and corrupt in  detail in his books, Phils Hillsbourgh The Truth was just a incredible expose on everything wrong leading up to the disaster and the long years fighting for the Truth to be accepted as fact. looked at my copy of the book to see if I wanted to highlight anything in particular and saw highlighted parts on page after page all through the book which reminded me of my reaction when first reading the book, shock and outrage just shaking my head and thinking about what I had just read. that happened many times reading Phils book.

Phil also never lost sight of what had actually happened, people had lost loved ones, friends were lost, he always felt for the families and the victims, something lost on many people involved with the investigation defending the guilty. Phils modest response just doing what he knew to be right puts all those people to shame.
 
Any Scouser will tell you how the country felt about Liverpool in the years following Hillsborough, horrible period is a understatement, Phils contribution played a big part in silencing the nasty smears and insults you heard in many parts of the country. he gave us the evidence to silence the guilty and the corrupt.
 
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #46 on: June 3, 2021, 10:20:39 pm »
What a wonderful OP Timbo.....

I, like so many who were at Hillsborough, struggled in the aftermath such was the enormity of the horror that we watched unfold - a good friend of mine died on the pitch (RIP Alan) a lad who stood with us on the Kop, bevvied with us after the games...I knew it could so easily have been me or one of my brothers instead of him - I attended his funeral in a strange daze of disbelief and guilt..and it took me a very long time to lose that feeling. My own coping strategy was to not talk about it, and to be honest I still don't to this day. So all I can say to Phil is thank you for not doing that...thank you for your bravery and unswerving commitment in taking them on, the liars, the cowards, the self-serving brick wall, the unholy alliance of police, media and government, the rotten daisy-chain of establishment corruption. Thank you Phil - you're as much of an LFC legend to me as the numerous great players I've watched grace this club over the years...and every Liverpool fan I know thinks likewise.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #47 on: June 3, 2021, 11:17:09 pm »
Cheers for everything, Phil. I doubt you'll ever fully know the difference you've made to so many.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 02:01:34 am »
That is a superb post at the top of the thread, Timbo, and a fitting tribute to a wonderful man..

I'll be honest, I kept out of the thread and have kept out of other threads around Hillsborough over the years because I can't find the words.

I wasn't actually at Hillsborough on the fateful day. Mates I usually went to the match with were there though. My cousin was there too. He was in the Leppings Lane and got hurt, but survived. We've never had a conversation about the events of the day since. He either can't or won't go there. Emotionally, he's a closed book. He came home hurt more psychologically than physically, and I think that's true for many survivors.

I watched on television as events unfolded. I saw footage long before Kick-off approached where the pens on the wings of Leppings Lane were virtually empty but the two central ones looked oddly over-populated. I sensed even then that something was not right. It looked wrong and felt wrong, and that was just to me, a viewer on television. Much later, as the horror unfolded before us, I feared for those poor people. I wondered if I'd ever see my cousin alive again. I was so angry seeing police officers pushing fans off the fence and back down into the crush. All our lives changed right then...

To be truthful, I feel totally unqualified to say much more about Hillsborough. I was one of the lucky ones. I could have been there but wasn't. I could have lost loved ones, but thankfully I didn't. Despite that, the pain was searing. The emptiness, the sense of loss, the feelings of helplessness were all there, yet I was still one of the lucky ones. I felt emotionally paralysed, yet, I was one of the lucky ones.

The towering enormity of what happened that day and what came afterwards pretty much overwhelmed me. Yes, me. A person who wasn't there and was lucky enough to see his loved ones return. It's with my own feelings in mind that I can genuinely say I just do not know how the families found the courage and the resolve to push on and fight for the justice that they deserved. I've had plenty of loss in my life, and it's excruciatingly painful, but when you love people you sort of sign up for that because loss is ultimately inevitable. When you wave your loved ones off to a football match you don't sign up for the possibility that they might not make it home ever again, though. You also don't expect those with a duty of care towards them to make catastrophic errors then cover them up either.

To me, the courage and the resolve of the families is staggering and, so too, is the invaluable work done by Professor Scraton. A beacon of truth, shining light into an establishment-led conspiracy of darkness, disinformation and misinformation.

I thank you, Mr Scraton, for being the voice I never felt qualified to be. Thank you for being there for the families and for truth and justice. If only there were more people in this world like you. We live in a world where integrity, truth, honesty, humility and a deep belief in true justice are rare things, but you, sir, possess those things and much more in abundance. I don't even believe in religion, but I still find myself periodically thanking 'God' that there are people like your good self still left out there and exposing the truth and also those who pervert the truth for their own ends.

I wish I could say more. I wish I could do more too, but the whole thing overwhelms me. I'm just so thankful that there are people far stronger and far more intelligent and qualified than I am who can fight on and on with incredible resolve to keep the flag of truth flying.

Thank you once again Mr Scraton. Hopefully you know just how appreciated you are by us all.


Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 05:34:27 am »
Great thread and, as Al says, long overdue.

I've never had the privilege of meeting Phil, but as many people do, I feel he has been there alongside me for years, with his knowledge and expertise and courage, providing us, the layfolk, with the answers and the tools to fight the good fight and persevere in the cause of justice.

The quality of being a Liverpool fan inevitably encompases the quality of being a campaigner, a fighter for truth and justice. This is not something you really have much choice about; the nature of our history and the events that have shaped it mean we are all drawn into the web to some degree or other, whether we set out to be so or not.

But it's because not all of us can devote ourselves to the cause so thoroughly and unstintingly that Prof Phil has been so important. Over many years he has provided us with the knowledge, the facts and the tools to play our own small part in the fight, and more than that, provided us with an the example, to follow. He has been a shining light that both illuminates and leads, and perhaps even more importantly, an exemplar of courage and determination and never-say-die fortitude, to give us heart and keep our resolve strong at the worst of times.

His book has been a constant aide when dealing with others, both a shield and a sword in the fight against ignorance and calumny; an essential reference point both to keep ourselves apprised of the facts and to teach and convince others. Like many I long ago gave up hope of changing the minds of the haters and the self-servingly deluded. There are people out there who want the lies to be true and who revel in them, and who, consequently, will never be convinced - never want to be convinced.

But there are also many people whose ignorance of the facts is inadvertent, a consequence of the lies that were confected and disseminated especially for this purpose. People like that can be convinced, can be shown how they have literally been lied to and led up the garden path by an establishment covering their own backs and manufacturing their own, preferred 'truth'. But to convince those honest and unbiased people you need to have the facts at your command, and need a strong, well-researched, unimpeachable and - most of all - convincing adumbration and elaboration of the truth...not the 'truth' but the TRUTH.

Phil's book and his many articles and talks and interviews and work with the HIP give us that. They are the Hillsborough campaigners go-to resources. Their academic excellence, strength of argument and intellectual probity are without question. In my own experience they have helped change the minds of many fair-minded people who would have remained ignorant otherwise, and who my own broken, halting attempts at setting straight may not have convinced.

It may be, to paraphrase Schopenhauer, that the truth is first ridiculed, then violently oppressed and then finally accepted as self-evident. But to get to that third stage needs truth-seekers of uncanny resolve and determination. People willing to put in the hard-yards and do the dirty work of research and scrutiny and sifting and making links and chasing-up clues until the whole bloody panorama is laid bare. Without those truth seekers the lies will always prevail because, as well as not needing boots, lies can be specifically tailored to be seductive and appealing and persuasive, whereas the truth is always the truth whether it appeals or repels, whether it is elegant or awkward. So it needs a special kind of person to seek out the possibly awkward and repellent and undignified truth and stay uncorrupted and unscarred by the experience.

To paraphrase another truthseeker, Galileo, the truth is easy to understand and accept once it's been discovered; but first you need to discover it.  That's why people like Phil Scraton are so important. So for your unfailing resolve, your unflinching tenacity and your unflappable courage I salute you Phil, and all the other truthseekers out there.

Thanks for all you've done and what a blessing and relief it is to know that you'll be there with us as the struggle continues.

YNWA
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:04:09 am »
I remember on one of the documentaries they interviewed a fire fighter who spoke about giving CPR to a lad on the pitch and bringing him back to life, that was my mate he saved. Our kid said enjoy the game see you next week to the 15yr old lad who worked in the kitchen with him and was his mate, he never came back. My Mum asked me, do you remember so and so from when we lived in Kirkby, he got killed. Everyone of these, like the rest, was blamed for what happened to them, even though they were absolutely not to blame in any way shape or form.

I would like to add my heartfelt thanks to Phil Scraton for everything he has done for the 96, the survivors, their families and friends.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:44:42 am »
Yeah he's an amazing fella. I didn't go on that day, but I have a few friends that did.

His dedication, belief and drive for the truth is one of the most amazing things I've seen. The familes and those abandoned by the authorities and the state had no one to turn to and nowhere to go and then Phil stepped in with his colleagues at the University and not only highlighted the details (Sadly ignored by the powers-that-be) but personally stood up and represented those that had lost everything time and again. He faced the state who accused him of all sorts and yet stood up and he stood for the truth which he repeated for all to hear.

Liverpool supporters and their familes owe a huge debt of gratitude to this man who represented us all. In an era where the truth is transient and mutable, he didn't accept that and strove for honesty and justice.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 am »
An amazing tribute to an amazing man - every word uttered a true one and every bit of recognition thoroughly deserved.

If not for Phil Scraton's effort and dedication, it is doubtful that the true tragedy of Hillsborough would ever have been fully revealed - the impact of his work will echo down the ages, and, I have no doubt, will reverbate down the corridors of justice.

It's incredible how the efforts of one person (whilst fully acknowledging and saluting the hard work of all the families and friends) can make a difference on a national and global scale.

Phil, you took the research to another level.

YNWA
JFT96
 
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:54:20 am »
Fantastic post by Timbo and quite a tribute to Phil who deserves it.  :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:02:18 am »
Wonderful post Timbo.

Philip is a light at an end of storm. Hes a credit the human race. A true inspiration.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 am »
Lovely words Timbo/Alan, and thanks Phil for your tireless efforts in trying to secure justice  & perhaps a little bit of solace for the families of the bereaved. For those of us who saw those images or, worse, who were actually at the game, what we saw is forever ingrained in our memories. I cant imagine having to carry that every day for 32 years knowing that those who forever run our country tried to cover up their appalling crimes & blame the victims. Truly shameful. Fortunately there are good people, like Phil, who stood up & acted as an advocate for the people of Liverpool who wanted justice but perhaps didnt know how to go about getting it. Im sure Phil will acknowledge that there are many others like him, but he deserves all the tributes he is getting.

And yet the cover up of the establishment crimes continues, even an elected Labour PM scribbled a hasty note : whats the point? when asked to pursue justice for the 96. Politicians, law enforcement, the courts & aspects of the media have worked to push away the blame & their crimes out of public consciousness. Its taken many good people to keep the campaign alive.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:08:04 am »
Some great posts here say it all, particularly the OP.

Another shout out to the outstanding work undertaken by Phil in the pursuit of justice, often in the face of opposition, roadblocks, etc.  Evidenced unbelievably even at this stage by the lies perpetrated by the QC Goldberg last week.

Personally for family reasons I was unable to attend the game at Hillsborough but know for a fact there was a good chance I wouldve headed for Leppings Lane, as back in those days I preferred the terraces to seats.

JFT96
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:09:50 am »
I have stayed out of many Hillsborough topics, as an OOT I have no personal connection to the tragedy although was a fan who remembers the day vividly.

However, when I first read Phil's The Truth book a few years later, the enormity of what actually happened blew me away and shocked and saddened me (to tears at many points). Since I read the book, I've done my best to educate people on what really happened when they've asked (and often when they've not).

Without the book and all of the other work Phil (and many others) has contributed through the years, I have been able to inform others on the actual events and fight back against anyone sticking to the lies that are still out there.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:43:11 am »
Thank you once again Professor Scraton. You have touched so many peoples lives in so many ways. The good you have done and continue to do is a remarkable achievement. To have done it in the face of authority and power, has inspired a great number of people and brought comfort to many more
Thank you
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 am »
Great post.

Phil is an extraordinary man and I hope he sees this thread and the appreciation we have for him.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 01:13:41 pm »
I don't write much anymore. I kind of exhausted myself when talking of my own tribulations in life in 2018. Part of that final piece was paying tribute to folks who helped in small ways without knowing. One was Jim, the other was Phil.

RAWK truly has been the glue that binds. Many people I would never have known or gotten to know if hadn't been for this site. For nearly 10 years now, I've looked on at those whose endurance and sheer willingness to not let go when the lights wanted to be switched off has persevered. With the Anne Williams campaigns and petitions, with HIP, with the coroners inquests, with everything and everyone who's work goes unseen (you know who you are). We could have a thread for all of them but the constant in all of these things will always be Prof. Phil Scraton. For that, I'm eternally grateful and humbled whenever around you.


Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:05:34 pm »
Selfless,  great intellect, patience and class -  a  book that every Liverpool fan should read despite it being a terrible painful and emotional experience  to do so  - a rite of passage - it must have been even harder to write - respect for that is hard to measure but will not be forgotten by myself or my family

Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm »
Nice one Timbo, great tribute to a great man.

What struck me most about Phil was how selflessly he helped me and many others willing to listen better understand the deeper facts surrounding Hillsborough. He readily shared information, transcripts, articles which I will always be grateful for.

Phil is the backbone of uncovering everything surrounding the events of that fateful day, the compelling way he gathered and presented facts was a constant thorn in the side of the establishment and ensured Hillsborough didn't fade away, no matter how hard the establishment tried to pull a lid over it.

Thank you Phil.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:47:02 pm »
Very well said.

And thanks indeed to a truly great man.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm »
Thanks for everything Phil.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 08:15:49 pm »
Thanks for posting this and giving us the opportunity to express our gratitude to and admiration for Phil. His work has helped made sure that even though the legal system has closed ranks to protect the wrongdoers, history will remember them, as well as naming them and their crimes.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm »
I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant. ― Martin Luther King Jr.

Timbo's words couldn't ring truer.

Phil, your dedication and pursuit, is an inspiration to people and places far beyond our city.

A person's legacy can be measured by the impact and reach it has on people they've often never met. Yours is assured.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:35:04 pm »
Brilliant post and sentiment Timbo. What a man Phil is, amazing work which he never should have had to do
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:58:58 am »
Timbo, your thread has prompted a lot of genuinely heartfelt replies, and deservedly so.

To me, life can, at the same time, feel so relentlessly long and difficult, but also incredibly fragile and short too. I also find that genuine people are quite rare, and when we come across them I feel it important to let them know how much we appreciate them. Your thread does just that, and highlights and shows appreciation for a remarkable human being. It helps others find the words they may have always felt, but just hadn't found the opportunity or place to say them.

I believe you are right in what you say. Hillsborough affected so many people, here in the city but also across the country and the wider world too. It changed people. It changed football, and its impact will ripple on through generations to come. You are also spot on when you suggest there is no single way to react to it or feel about it. Like with the grief process itself, we all react differently. We all deal with it in our own way. Some ways are adaptive and healthy, others maladaptive and destructive. I mean how many survivors, or loved ones of those lost, succumbed to depression, anxiety and turned to things like alcohol in order to cope with the enormity of what happened. The history books will always tell us that 96 people lost their lives because of what happened in Sheffield, but the truth is the toll is far bigger than that. It destroyed countless people, countless lives and continues to do so to this day. One way or another, those close to the disaster are still dealing with the aftermath now, and will do so for the rest of their lives.

Anyway, like I said, life is short, and we really need to show appreciation for those we love, those we care for, those we respect in life. They are rare and they are special. Your thread on Professor Scraton does just that for a quite remarkable man who stands for all the right things in life and has the courage of his convictions too. If only there were more like him, eh.
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:59:56 am »
Someone who recognised the pain in others and the need for justice, and, as a consequence, has given more than he has taken.

A life worth noting
