« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Get your BBQs out for the lads  (Read 425 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,066
  • Ahh Ha!!
Get your BBQs out for the lads
« on: May 30, 2021, 04:31:14 pm »
 ;D

Sun is shining in Dublin and the BBQ is at the ready.

Got this in B&Q off the display for 50.00, Charcoal and off to buy some Breast of Chicken and some burgers.




So show me your BBQ.

Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,066
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Get your BBQs out for the lads
« Reply #1 on: May 30, 2021, 06:05:47 pm »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,065
Re: Get your BBQs out for the lads
« Reply #2 on: June 6, 2021, 10:03:53 pm »
Often seen here:

Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,065
Re: Get your BBQs out for the lads
« Reply #3 on: June 6, 2021, 10:19:03 pm »
Am designing a new outdoor kitchen area... a 3 or 4m long rectangular table, maybe 3 ft deep, with a BBQ plus prep area. Prep area will double as a table saw - not available in B&Q as yet... but will be!, but for the BBQ bit, I love bricks to be the height measurers, and then you can stick in a branch of wood to raise it a bit more if needed. Having notches, or pre determined height sequencers is just wrong in the garden for me.

Also... I avoid all parents with gas barbeques. I tell my kids,... don't EVER go there as we may not see you again...
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,066
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Get your BBQs out for the lads
« Reply #4 on: June 6, 2021, 10:26:57 pm »
;D

That is the business mate.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Get your BBQs out for the lads
« Reply #5 on: June 7, 2021, 10:01:34 am »
Quote from: Filler. on June  6, 2021, 10:03:53 pm
Often seen here:


Those potatoes look a bit overdone.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,066
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Get your BBQs out for the lads
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm »
Weather to be very good later this week so BBQ time again.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Get your BBQs out for the lads
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:51:42 am »
I'm peering nosily into that greenhouse  ;D
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 