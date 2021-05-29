« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Heysel anniversary  (Read 1545 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,477
  • JFT 96
Heysel anniversary
« on: May 29, 2021, 10:36:07 am »


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/heysel

HEYSEL: A DAY NEVER FORGOTTEN


Heysel: May 29th 1985

On May 29, 1985, defending European Champions Liverpool and Cup Winners Cup holders Juventus were to meet at the Heysel Stadium, Brussels, in the 30th European Cup Final.

The events that took place before kick-off in Block Z of the stadium turned the dream final into a nightmare: thirty-nine fans - mostly Juventus supporters - tragically lost their lives and hundreds more were injured.

May 29 will forever be a day of solemn remembrance for Liverpool FC, Juventus FC and the entire football family.

In Memoria e Amicizia
In Memory and Friendship

Rocco Acerra
Bruno Balli
Alfons Bos
Giancarlo Bruschera
Andrea Casula
Giovanni Casula
Nino Cerullo
Willy Chielens
Giuseppina Conti
Dirk Daenecky
Dionisio Fabbro
Jacques François
Eugenio Gagliano
Francesco Galli
Giancarlo Gonnelli
Alberto Guarini
Giovacchino Landini
Roberto Lorentini
Barbara Lusci
Franco Martelli
Gianni Mastroiaco
Sergio Bastino Mazzino
Loris Messore
Luciano Rocco Papaluca
Luigi Pidone
Benito Pistolato
Patrick Radcliffe
Domenico Ragazzi
Antonio Ragnanese
Claude Robert
Mario Ronchi
Domenico Russo
Tarcisio Salvi
Gianfranco Sarto
Giuseppe Spalaore
Mario Spanu
Tarcisio Venturin
Jean Michel Walla
Claudio Zavaroni

Rest in Peace

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,821
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #1 on: May 29, 2021, 10:42:33 am »
A horrendous day. RIP.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,516
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #2 on: May 29, 2021, 10:49:14 am »
RIP
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,131
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #3 on: May 29, 2021, 10:57:06 am »
Remember this like it was yesterday. So many things went wrong from all sides, that day. 


RIP to those who so avoidably, lost their lives.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,156
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #4 on: May 29, 2021, 11:10:51 am »
RIP
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,578
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #5 on: May 29, 2021, 11:15:29 am »
RIP
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #6 on: May 29, 2021, 11:21:43 am »
RIP and we will never forget.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,177
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #7 on: May 29, 2021, 11:34:04 am »
RIP, tragic day, remember it all too sadly.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,949
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #8 on: May 29, 2021, 11:36:19 am »
RIP
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #9 on: May 29, 2021, 11:43:03 am »
Grim. Seriously dark days for football. Worth reposting this video to reemphasise just how horrible, tragic, pointless and ultimately avoidable this event was:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44xynnPXmAE

RIP.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,363
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #10 on: May 29, 2021, 11:46:49 am »
A horrible day, rest in peace to all those who died and thoughts are with the people who still miss them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #11 on: May 29, 2021, 11:58:26 am »
RIP
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,536
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #12 on: May 29, 2021, 12:06:03 pm »
RIP
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,259
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #13 on: May 29, 2021, 01:02:28 pm »
remember going around to my nan's to watch the game - my dad wasn't into football - and she had bought me my favourite sweets and we were sitting there waiting all excited and the night just went from bad to worse

i went back home in a daze - it was a grim sad horrible day

my thoughts are with the families of the dead

tragic tragic day

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline NewfoundRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 109
  • Come from Away
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #14 on: May 29, 2021, 01:11:33 pm »
We should never forget.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #15 on: May 29, 2021, 01:31:43 pm »
RIP to those who lost their lives - and thoughts and prayers to all those who grieve them.
Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,375
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #16 on: May 29, 2021, 01:33:27 pm »
RIP
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,134
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #17 on: May 29, 2021, 03:35:54 pm »
RIP YNWA
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,535
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #18 on: May 29, 2021, 03:38:27 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,025
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #19 on: May 29, 2021, 05:19:03 pm »
RIP 

Love to all those who lost precious loved ones.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,284
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #20 on: May 29, 2021, 05:26:57 pm »
A horrible tragedy. One of the many disasters in the 1980s caused by rank incompetence.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,401
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #21 on: May 29, 2021, 05:40:18 pm »
RIP :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,611
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #22 on: May 29, 2021, 05:45:51 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,430
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #23 on: May 29, 2021, 07:15:30 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #24 on: May 29, 2021, 08:03:16 pm »
Rest in peace.
Logged

Offline andrewd3

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • The reds are coming up the hill boy
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #25 on: May 29, 2021, 11:12:58 pm »
RIP
I was there. An horrific tragedy. never forget. 
Logged
they all laugh at us they all mock at us they all say our days are numbered

Online mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,972
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #26 on: May 30, 2021, 12:51:40 am »
RIP to all those who lost their lives. Terrible night.
Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice is coming for the 96 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,562
  • Dutch Class
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #27 on: May 30, 2021, 02:53:17 am »
RIP
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,409
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #28 on: May 30, 2021, 09:14:23 am »
RIP In Memoria e Amicizia
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
  • IFWT
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #29 on: May 30, 2021, 09:19:45 am »
Dreadful night I was there.

RIP
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #30 on: May 30, 2021, 03:33:09 pm »
Started watching documentary on YouTube above, but too grim. Quick question though. Why did Juventus get far more tickets than Liverpool?  Did we not sell out?  And again, how did they get so many in nuetrel zone?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,477
  • JFT 96
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #31 on: May 30, 2021, 03:43:34 pm »
Quote from: rewood on May 30, 2021, 03:33:09 pm
Started watching documentary on YouTube above, but too grim. Quick question though. Why did Juventus get far more tickets than Liverpool?  Did we not sell out?  And again, how did they get so many in nuetrel zone?

There is a sizeable Italian population who live in Belgium.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #32 on: May 30, 2021, 05:50:51 pm »
RIP
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ianrush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #33 on: May 30, 2021, 06:23:58 pm »
RiP
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,278
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 12:46:23 am »
Quote from: rewood on May 30, 2021, 03:33:09 pm
Started watching documentary on YouTube above, but too grim. Quick question though. Why did Juventus get far more tickets than Liverpool?  Did we not sell out?  And again, how did they get so many in nuetrel zone?

Not sure they did get a bigger allocation. They had three sections down the other end, and it's true we only had the two sections. But I'm fairly sure that the stand we had was the main stand, and their stand on the other side was smaller. We sold our allocation and could have sold a lot more, although in the end you didn't need a ticket as they wasn't checking.

The reason they had so many in the neutral zone was because Italian tour operators had bought most of them, and sold them as part of packages. Whereas our tour operators told us the packages came with tickets, but they'd fucked up so loads got to Calais and found they didn't have a ticket.

In 84 we didn't sell out and the tickets couldn't be given away. If I'm wrong about our stand being bigger, and our allocation was smaller in 85, that might have had something to do with it. But I'm fairly sure the (official) allocations were almost equal, and ours did sell out. In fact, there were too many in our end.

Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 12:42:19 pm »
I was there too. Wonderful two days in Brussels before the mood changed in the city on the day of the match, culminating in such an awful night.

What people forget as well was this was way before the days of mobile phones and instant communication and news. We were stood in our end, but in the opposite corner to the trouble. You realised that something serious had occurred and there were rumours and speculation as to what had happened. But it wasn't till we got back to our hotel in the centre that we were aware of the true scale of the tragedy.

RIP to those who lost their lives.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:28:49 am »
A dark, sad night
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Heysel anniversary
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:43:31 am »
Rest In Peace all those poor souls.

And credit to you Al for putting up the opening post
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 