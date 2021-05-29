Started watching documentary on YouTube above, but too grim. Quick question though. Why did Juventus get far more tickets than Liverpool? Did we not sell out? And again, how did they get so many in nuetrel zone?



Not sure they did get a bigger allocation. They had three sections down the other end, and it's true we only had the two sections. But I'm fairly sure that the stand we had was the main stand, and their stand on the other side was smaller. We sold our allocation and could have sold a lot more, although in the end you didn't need a ticket as they wasn't checking.The reason they had so many in the neutral zone was because Italian tour operators had bought most of them, and sold them as part of packages. Whereas our tour operators told us the packages came with tickets, but they'd fucked up so loads got to Calais and found they didn't have a ticket.In 84 we didn't sell out and the tickets couldn't be given away. If I'm wrong about our stand being bigger, and our allocation was smaller in 85, that might have had something to do with it. But I'm fairly sure the (official) allocations were almost equal, and ours did sell out. In fact, there were too many in our end.