HEYSEL: A DAY NEVER FORGOTTEN
Heysel: May 29th 1985
On May 29, 1985, defending European Champions Liverpool and Cup Winners Cup holders Juventus were to meet at the Heysel Stadium, Brussels, in the 30th European Cup Final.
The events that took place before kick-off in Block Z of the stadium turned the dream final into a nightmare: thirty-nine fans - mostly Juventus supporters - tragically lost their lives and hundreds more were injured.
May 29 will forever be a day of solemn remembrance for Liverpool FC, Juventus FC and the entire football family.
In Memoria e Amicizia
In Memory and Friendship
Rocco Acerra
Bruno Balli
Alfons Bos
Giancarlo Bruschera
Andrea Casula
Giovanni Casula
Nino Cerullo
Willy Chielens
Giuseppina Conti
Dirk Daenecky
Dionisio Fabbro
Jacques François
Eugenio Gagliano
Francesco Galli
Giancarlo Gonnelli
Alberto Guarini
Giovacchino Landini
Roberto Lorentini
Barbara Lusci
Franco Martelli
Gianni Mastroiaco
Sergio Bastino Mazzino
Loris Messore
Luciano Rocco Papaluca
Luigi Pidone
Benito Pistolato
Patrick Radcliffe
Domenico Ragazzi
Antonio Ragnanese
Claude Robert
Mario Ronchi
Domenico Russo
Tarcisio Salvi
Gianfranco Sarto
Giuseppe Spalaore
Mario Spanu
Tarcisio Venturin
Jean Michel Walla
Claudio Zavaroni
Rest in Peace