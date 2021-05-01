« previous next »
PhilScraton

The Hillsborough Trials
01:20:11 pm
The mainstream media, once again, has failed to explain or contextualise the predictable collapse of the final trial relating to culpability at Hillsborough. This was of the three men at the heart of the process. Yesterday I recorded this interview for The Anfield Wrap. It traces the story back to my discovery of the reviewed and altered police statements including the evidence that the words 'review and alteration' are not mine but are in the letters from the Force Solicitor to the South Yorkshire Police Head of Management Services. It exposes the appalling statement made on Wednesday by one of the defendant's lawyers ...

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/05/podcast-phil-scraton-hillsborough-trial/

   
Millie

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
04:19:53 pm
Thank you so much Phil for everything you have done.  It means so so much.
Phil M

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
07:15:18 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:19:53 pm
Thank you so much Phil for everything you have done.  It means so so much.

Seconded.
4pool

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
07:56:13 pm
Listened to that yesterday.

As always, thanks for everything you do.
Al 666

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
09:03:38 pm
That is a must-listen for any Liverpool fan.

As others have said thank you, Phil, for everything you have done.
Billy Elliot

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
09:15:15 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:03:38 pm
That is a must-listen for any Liverpool fan.


Can't bring myself to listen to it to be honest mate. I know how I'll end up feeling.



Al 666

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
09:44:04 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 09:15:15 pm
Can't bring myself to listen to it to be honest mate. I know how I'll end up feeling.





It is actually quite uplifting in a strange way. Outlines the cover-up but finishes by reminding us that we actually won. That the HIP and overturning the inquest decision were monumental achievements.
Thepooloflife

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
10:06:16 pm
Just want to say thank you Phil for your amazing work over all these years - your contribution to unveiling the truth has been immense and deserves to be recognised....so, thank you from the depths of my being.
Billy Elliot

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
10:06:18 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:44:04 pm
That the HIP and overturning the inquest decision were monumental achievements.

They were, and Phil has so much respect that I can't find the words.

But I said on another thread that sometimes I don't feel Hillsborough affected me as much as it should, then last night I felt sick. And I still do now.

In the seats above the Leppings, the fella next to my brother came in late, looking like he was in pain. He said something to my brother along the lines of, "It's fucking murder out there, the police have opened a gate". Then on the coach home, as a 13 year old kid I'm hearing that the fans have forced a gate open.

I said on another thread that I'd been looking down at the empty pen under the scoreboard cos I told my mates I'd meet them there (didn't know I was in the seats when I told them). I'd been watching it and knew something unusual was happening, a 13 year old kid. And I know what the fella who was supposed to be monitoring the pens had been up to.

Might give it a listen next week or something, bit much at moment.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
10:10:30 pm
Thanks for this,I've been swerving all mention of it in the media knowing that you would come along and explain it in idiot terms.
Rhi

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
10:19:42 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:06:18 pm
They were, and Phil has so much respect that I can't find the words.

But I said on another thread that sometimes I don't feel Hillsborough affected me as much as it should, then last night I felt sick. And I still do now.

In the seats above the Leppings, the fella next to my brother came in late, looking like he was in pain. He said something to my brother along the lines of, "It's fucking murder out there, the police have opened a gate". Then on the coach home, as a 13 year old kid I'm hearing that the fans have forced a gate open.

I said on another thread that I'd been looking down at the empty pen under the scoreboard cos I told my mates I'd meet them there (didn't know I was in the seats when I told them). I'd been watching it and knew something unusual was happening, a 13 year old kid. And I know what the fella who was supposed to be monitoring the pens had been up to.

Might give it a listen next week or something, bit much at moment.

Hiya mate. Just wanted to tell you that there's no "right" or "wrong" to how much you were affected by Hillsborough, and firstly you should never feel like there was anything wrong with how much it affected you or didn't. Humans are complicated. Trauma is complicated. It's also really natural for something like this to bring back waves of something that had long been buried. I hope you're feeling better soon, but if not, there are plenty of people on here you can talk to. Plenty of others who were also there, who will know how you feel. And those of us who weren't who help in the ways that we can.

Phil S - haven't had a chance to listen yet but definitely will this weekend.
Billy Elliot

Re: The Hillsborough Trials
10:36:34 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 10:19:42 pm
Hiya mate. Just wanted to tell you that there's no "right" or "wrong" to how much you were affected by Hillsborough, and firstly you should never feel like there was anything wrong with how much it affected you or didn't. Humans are complicated. Trauma is complicated. It's also really natural for something like this to bring back waves of something that had long been buried. I hope you're feeling better soon, but if not, there are plenty of people on here you can talk to. Plenty of others who were also there, who will know how you feel. And those of us who weren't who help in the ways that we can.

Phil S - haven't had a chance to listen yet but definitely will this weekend.

Cheers mate. Just feeling very angry at the moment. So angry I feel sick.

I'm okay though - I do tend to bury things then blow a fuse when people aren't expecting it. That's me with all problems in life to be honest. Probably why I'm on diazepam for panic disorder.

I was just thinking then about the coach on the way home, feeling like a c*nt because I was the only person not crying. But it's what I do.

I'll give it a listen when I'm ready, and there's people who've suffered far worse than me.
