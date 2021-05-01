That the HIP and overturning the inquest decision were monumental achievements.



They were, and Phil has so much respect that I can't find the words.But I said on another thread that sometimes I don't feel Hillsborough affected me as much as it should, then last night I felt sick. And I still do now.In the seats above the Leppings, the fella next to my brother came in late, looking like he was in pain. He said something to my brother along the lines of, "It's fucking murder out there, the police have opened a gate". Then on the coach home, as a 13 year old kid I'm hearing that the fans have forced a gate open.I said on another thread that I'd been looking down at the empty pen under the scoreboard cos I told my mates I'd meet them there (didn't know I was in the seats when I told them). I'd been watching it and knew something unusual was happening, a 13 year old kid. And I know what the fella who was supposed to be monitoring the pens had been up to.Might give it a listen next week or something, bit much at moment.