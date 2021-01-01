« previous next »
The Indomitable Ibou

tubby

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3320 on: Today at 07:22:11 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm
This is beyond shite. In fact it goes beyond reasonable criticism and is a ridiculous and excessive rant, showing disrespect to one of our players. Take some time off.

It's a truly terrible opinion, but it's still just an opinion about a player on a Liverpool forum and not particularly abusive or anything.  Think muting is a bit harsh.


spider-neil

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3321 on: Today at 07:52:36 am
Quote from: DefJack on Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm
Dreadful performance. He was appalling in the title run in last season and what he produced today was just as woeful.

I'm going to get lambasted for saying this, but he genuinely cannot play football, he is technically atrocious, makes baffling decisions and just seems to lack any feel for the game at the elite level. We can't even reliably circulate the ball around our backline in settled possession when he plays because every second pass is a turnover, either from him or the unfortunate player to whom he gives an unworkable pass.

His defensive IQ is extremely suspect too, he positions himself poorly, orients his body bizarrely and produces overt blunders at an obscene rate. He's an outstanding duelist 1v1, and an incredible physical specimen, but that's about it.

Our football markedly improved in his involuntary absence, hopefully he is absent voluntarily for some time.

(Edit: Didn't intend last sentence to come off as a personal attack.

I'll gladly stick to the fact that I've lambasted him as a player, I've actually been harsher on others before, but he seems like a decent man so I wanted to clarify that I meant no personal slight.

Post match threads tend to get heated, and sometimes this place needs a divisive voice....)


I think this is the worst take I've ever read on RAWK and I've been here for years. Konate is in the conversation for the player of the season.
JerseyKloppite

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3322 on: Today at 09:08:25 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:22:11 am
It's a truly terrible opinion, but it's still just an opinion about a player on a Liverpool forum and not particularly abusive or anything.  Think muting is a bit harsh.

He says he wishes the player would fuck off and voluntarily not play for the club again. Balanced and fair criticism is welcome and is the cornerstone of reasoned debate. This is an unhinged rant.
He genuinely cannot play football
He is technically atrocious
He produces blunders at an obscene rate
Hopefully he is absent voluntarily for some time

The site has rules about respecting LFC players and this crosses the line.
tubby

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3323 on: Today at 09:13:30 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:08:25 am
He says he wishes the player would fuck off and voluntarily not play for the club again. Balanced and fair criticism is welcome and is the cornerstone of reasoned debate. This is an unhinged rant.
He genuinely cannot play football
He is technically atrocious
He produces blunders at an obscene rate
Hopefully he is absent voluntarily for some time

The site has rules about respecting LFC players and this crosses the line.


Fair enough.


kaesarsosei

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3324 on: Today at 09:47:17 am
Have to admit, despite going through a few threads this morning the fucking shite posted by DefJack still managed to make my jaw drop. I guess its like the infinite monkeys/Shakespeare thing - there are enough clowns on the internet where every possible opinion has a voice.
So Howard Philips

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3325 on: Today at 09:53:04 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:47:17 am
Have to admit, despite going through a few threads this morning the fucking shite posted by DefJack still managed to make my jaw drop. I guess its like the infinite monkeys/Shakespeare thing - there are enough clowns on the internet where every possible opinion has a voice.

It was almost Trump like in its mix of rant, factual incorrectness and melodrama.
