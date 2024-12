I'm not sure if he was the glue holding everything together back there but we've really gone off the boil defensively since he's been out.



I said it in the Joey G thread but while I'd 100% agree we're more likely to keep goals out with Konate there, it's not been the only factor. We started Quansah RB one game due to Trent fitness, had Robbo sent off in another. As well as injuries to Bradley and Tsimikas when we'd been using them both very effectively as options to rotate.