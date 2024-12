We shipped 3 at Newcastle, were reliant on Alisson against Girona and then shipped 2 against Fulham since this man has been out injured.



IMO he is absolutely integral to us going for the title - he's practically unbeatable in 1 v 1's, he can match almost any forward for pace and he covers for Trent's lax defending out wide.



Ibou can't come back quick enough, and I pray that he can stay injury free from January onwards.