« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 338383 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,660
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 06:11:03 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 06:09:36 pm
Exactly.

Anyway, it's done.

Hate being this cynical but yes its done lets hope for a speedy recover
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,924
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 06:11:09 pm »
The best way to avoid collisions like that is to avoid the ball altogether. Stay away from confrontational opponents and let them have the field. I think that's what Surfer is trying to say. In Wednesday's game it would have meant surrendering three late goals. But at least he has the courage argue that would have been preferable to seeing Konate leave the pitch injured.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,581
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 06:11:12 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm
Endrick's responsible, and see what Ibou could have done better. What I posted was clear from the beginning.

As for a solution I said post match he shouldn't have stretched for it, held his ground and let the off balance Endrick smash into him rather than honestly go for the ball and
 get into a tangle. On the pitch, there are players against whom you can open up and know you're good and others who you don't. You figure it out over your first season.

This is easy to say looking on a replay, granted. But on such margins the health relies.

He slowed down and did everything right.

Maybe he should have seen into the future and let them score.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 06:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:10:10 pm
Exactly and all he needed was to serve notice once or one of our midfielders does an El Burro special on him
LOL we are Liverpool FC not the Broad Street Bullies.  :)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 06:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:11:03 pm
Hate being this cynical but yes its done lets hope for a speedy recover
could have fooled me.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 06:15:42 pm »
Ibou did nothing wrong. First and foremost. Some of the comments make him sound naive, and thats wide of the mark. Endrick did two fouls and picked up a yellow. Rightly so. They were trips/sneaky little kicks. The one that injured Konate was much worse and very dangerous - even more than studs up with force, but the referees are generally blind to it.

Basically the attacker accelerated into a tight space, which is what you want good attackers to do. The defenders, Ibou and Virg, were strong, fast, and in control of the situation, as the doors closed and the danger was snuffed out. Thats where it should have ended. They did their job.

But unfortunately Endrick, with his fat arse and stocky body, flung himself in there and came down on Konate from behind, landing on his leg and causing the defenders leg to get caught up under him, with all the weight of Endrick coming down on him. It easily could have been a season ender.

Endrick was entirely at fault, and the referee was way too lenient, or likely unknowing, as that was a dangerous red card sort of challenge and it is creeping into the game. A new breed of strikers are flinging themselves in there, happy to land full weight on running defenders, buckling their leg under them.

Its not right to say Ibou should have been more aware. He did his job, was fast, strong, and with VVD they closed the door on the danger. Unfortunately Endrick acted like a twat and injured our man, with the game long since over.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:11:09 pm
The best way to avoid collisions like that is to avoid the ball altogether. Stay away from confrontational opponents and let them have the field. I think that's what Surfer is trying to say. In Wednesday's game it would have meant surrendering three late goals. But at least he has the courage argue that would have been preferable to seeing Konate leave the pitch injured.
when you think about it, if Bradley hadn't gone in so hard on Mbappe, and hadn't roamed upfield to give Mac the assist, he probably wouldn't have strained his hammy.

lessons learned I think.
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 06:29:56 pm »
Souness should have been on the pitch and broke his cheekbone, old school. Though you can't deal with little shits like that anymore thanks to VAR
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline red whine

  • goes to my hhead
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3168 on: Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm »
Has it actually been confirmed how long he is out for?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3169 on: Yesterday at 06:53:49 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm
Has it actually been confirmed how long he is out for?
not at all, no.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,581
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3170 on: Yesterday at 06:57:46 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm
Has it actually been confirmed how long he is out for?

Only that DaveOKop bloke saying 5-6 weeks
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,638
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3171 on: Yesterday at 07:12:01 pm »
Haha bellends on here comparing what happened to them playing for the dog and duck to Champions League standard players and games with all the cameras to boot!?!? Only on Rawk 😂😂😂
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,457
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3172 on: Yesterday at 07:21:04 pm »
Be a big blow but I'm confident the lads will step up, then we'll get that boost of when he's back.

How the season has gone so far, we really can't be doing much feeling sorry for ourselves. It's desperately unlucky for Konate considering fitness has been an issue in the past but I'm excited to see Gomez and Quansah hopefully rise to the occasion. And like I say, he will be back. Hopefully it's just a matter of weeks and then he's back to drive us to success til.the end of the season.
Logged

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3173 on: Yesterday at 07:27:32 pm »
If it is 5-6 weeks thats brilliant, I was expecting that in months
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3174 on: Yesterday at 07:28:10 pm »
Bad news even though It could always be worse. Hopefully he comes back soon. A great player
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3175 on: Yesterday at 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 07:21:04 pm
Be a big blow but I'm confident the lads will step up, then we'll get that boost of when he's back.

How the season has gone so far, we really can't be doing much feeling sorry for ourselves. It's desperately unlucky for Konate considering fitness has been an issue in the past but I'm excited to see Gomez and Quansah hopefully rise to the occasion. And like I say, he will be back. Hopefully it's just a matter of weeks and then he's back to drive us to success til.the end of the season.
We always get on with it because we believe in our squad. The media and the fans of certain clubs are deluded when they say we've not had injuries. That and the "they've not played anyone good" anyway is just clutching.

Gomez is good enough and we move. There is less pressure on the remaining CL games and we can rotate (a youngster) in the league cup as well.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,313
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3176 on: Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm
Has it actually been confirmed how long he is out for?
Paul Joyce saying hes out of City but its behind a paywall.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3177 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm
Paul Joyce saying hes out of City but its behind a paywall.

He says the number of games is still unknown.
Logged

Offline daveypauly

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3178 on: Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm »
From the way Konate's post is worded, it's one of those "I'll be back better than before" type ones you typically see from players who are going to be out for longer than a game or two.
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,098
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3179 on: Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm »
Can we recall Nat Phillips?
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,828
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3180 on: Yesterday at 10:42:59 pm »
Endrick is a fucking yard dog. He came on for the sole intention of injuring Ibou and he has previous for this. We were told he was the next Pele but he's a short, fat, Joelinton.
Logged

Offline tornado

  • ali
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3181 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm »
Quote from: daveypauly on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
From the way Konate's post is worded, it's one of those "I'll be back better than before" type ones you typically see from players who are going to be out for longer than a game or two.
But also saying recovery starts now which means no need to wait for any surgery or anything for recovery to start, so not long term; something in between which most are assuming (5-6 weeks)
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,671
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3182 on: Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm »
Quote from: daveypauly on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
From the way Konate's post is worded, it's one of those "I'll be back better than before" type ones you typically see from players who are going to be out for longer than a game or two.

Maybe he's taking a page from The Book of Arteta.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,262
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3183 on: Today at 12:05:17 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm
Maybe he's taking a page from The Book of Arteta.

Doesn't want to lego the idea of coming back early...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,023
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3184 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:42:59 pm
Endrick is a fucking yard dog. He came on for the sole intention of injuring Ibou and he has previous for this. We were told he was the next Pele but he's a short, fat, Joelinton.

Yeah it was awful to watch and no idea why he would get told to do our player so late on apart from sour grapes. Id never imagine Ancelotti being like this but you also cant imagine the player doing it for pure kicks unless hes just a pure scum bag. You have to think its more likely he was told to do it, but again why?

It was the most unsubtle and obvious hit on one of our players I can ever recall.
Logged

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3185 on: Today at 12:48:01 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:27:46 am
Yeah it was awful to watch and no idea why he would get told to do our player so late on apart from sour grapes. Id never imagine Ancelotti being like this but you also cant imagine the player doing it for pure kicks unless hes just a pure scum bag. You have to think its more likely he was told to do it, but again why?

It was the most unsubtle and obvious hit on one of our players I can ever recall.

Ancelotti sees us as their main obstacle to another CL. Ramos -in 2018 - was also clearly instructed to take out Salah given the judo move he used. It's the Real Madrid way.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3186 on: Today at 12:56:42 am »
He also mentioned pre-match that he is still an Evertonian.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,517
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3187 on: Today at 12:57:22 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm
Maybe he's taking a page from The Book of Arteta.

Thievery Corporation? Nothing but Thieves?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3188 on: Today at 06:38:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:56:42 am
He also mentioned pre-match that he is still an Evertonian.

You can take the man out of Everton but
Logged

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3189 on: Today at 06:53:37 am »
Shows how shit the ref was that that dive which injured konate wasnt given a second yellow when you look at some of our bookings earlier on. i think he knew it should have been a booking and bottled it by blowing 2 second before the end of Minimum added time. ref should be suspended and Endrick a retrospective red, mad that MacAllister misses the next game and that little runt doesnt.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 