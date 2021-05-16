Ibou did nothing wrong. First and foremost. Some of the comments make him sound naive, and thats wide of the mark. Endrick did two fouls and picked up a yellow. Rightly so. They were trips/sneaky little kicks. The one that injured Konate was much worse and very dangerous - even more than studs up with force, but the referees are generally blind to it.



Basically the attacker accelerated into a tight space, which is what you want good attackers to do. The defenders, Ibou and Virg, were strong, fast, and in control of the situation, as the doors closed and the danger was snuffed out. Thats where it should have ended. They did their job.



But unfortunately Endrick, with his fat arse and stocky body, flung himself in there and came down on Konate from behind, landing on his leg and causing the defenders leg to get caught up under him, with all the weight of Endrick coming down on him. It easily could have been a season ender.



Endrick was entirely at fault, and the referee was way too lenient, or likely unknowing, as that was a dangerous red card sort of challenge and it is creeping into the game. A new breed of strikers are flinging themselves in there, happy to land full weight on running defenders, buckling their leg under them.



Its not right to say Ibou should have been more aware. He did his job, was fast, strong, and with VVD they closed the door on the danger. Unfortunately Endrick acted like a twat and injured our man, with the game long since over.