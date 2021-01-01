« previous next »
The Indomitable Ibou

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3120 on: Today at 05:16:13 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:14:08 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/-N0zxyDkuV4&amp;pp=ygUVc3VhcmV6IGV2cmEgZmVyZGluYW5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-N0zxyDkuV4&amp;pp=ygUVc3VhcmV6IGV2cmEgZmVyZGluYW5k</a>

Level of awareness differs from player to player. Guys like Rooney and Suarez never get done this way, plenty tried over their careers.



This cant be a serious take.

Blaming Konate for an assault.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3121 on: Today at 05:16:15 pm
Trlhis is really the best possible outcome after seeing what happened
 Get well soon Ibou.. Time for Gomez to step up. Good opportunity for him. I think Gomez will prove a lot of people wrong in this system.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3122 on: Today at 05:19:25 pm
Not blaming him, I want our players healthy, do everything possible for that.
Sure we can sit here after the event and rightly hold Endrick responsible: our player's still out.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3123 on: Today at 05:22:01 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:19:25 pm
Not blaming him, I want our players healthy, do everything possible for that.
Sure we can sit here after the event and rightly hold Endrick responsible: our player's still out.

Our player is out due to a shocking tackle.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3124 on: Today at 05:26:28 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:19:25 pm
Not blaming him, I want our players healthy, do everything possible for that.
Sure we can sit here after the event and rightly hold Endrick responsible: our player's still out.
so wtf does "Needed to be more aware Konate" mean?

and wtf does "Sure we can sit here after the event and rightly hold Endrick responsible: our player's still out." mean?

you're full of shit man.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3125 on: Today at 05:27:50 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:14:08 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/-N0zxyDkuV4&amp;pp=ygUVc3VhcmV6IGV2cmEgZmVyZGluYW5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-N0zxyDkuV4&amp;pp=ygUVc3VhcmV6IGV2cmEgZmVyZGluYW5k</a>

Level of awareness differs from player to player. Guys like Rooney and Suarez never get done this way, plenty tried over their careers.



Have you  seen some of the challenges on Diego Maradona throughout his career? Are you telling me he was a player lacking in awareness on the pitch?
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3126 on: Today at 05:35:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:26:28 pm
so wtf does "Needed to be more aware Konate" mean?

and wtf does "Sure we can sit here after the event and rightly hold Endrick responsible: our player's still out." mean?

you're full of shit man.

Exactly what it says. If a guy's gone for you twice on a pitch, note him when he's around you again. Or have you never been on the end of this sort of thing on a pitch in your life.
As for the second part, it's clear. You can cleanly apportion responsibility after the event, I agree on Endrick but the damage is still done. I want more, I want players taking care, if at all possible.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3127 on: Today at 05:35:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:12:02 pm
Wish people who haven't examined the player would stop giving us their diagnoses. Even real doctors wouldn't do that - unless they're self-important biffs
Well, that's what makes the difference between real doctors and RAWK... ;)

;D
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3128 on: Today at 05:38:05 pm
Such a weird mentality, thinking could he have been more alert to actually prevent damage and that's an issue.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3129 on: Today at 05:40:54 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:38:05 pm
Such a weird mentality, thinking could he have been more alert to actually prevent damage and that's an issue.

What could he have possibly done ?

https://xcancel.com/_maclfc/status/1862549671794688245?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3130 on: Today at 05:41:07 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:35:21 pm
Exactly what it says. If a guy's gone for you twice on a pitch, note him when he's around you again. Or have you never been on the end of this sort of thing on a pitch in your life.
As for the second part, it's clear. You can cleanly apportion responsibility after the event, I agree on Endrick but the damage is still done. I want more, I want players taking care, if at all possible.

more shit.

what was he supposed to do, step aside and let the little prick have a clear run on goal?  god almighty.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3131 on: Today at 05:41:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:40:54 pm
What could he have possibly done ?
run over to the corner flag -- is all I've got.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3132 on: Today at 05:43:35 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:41:07 pm
more shit.

what was he supposed to do, step aside and let the little prick have a clear run on goal?  god almighty.

Heres the link to the three tackles by him

https://xcancel.com/_maclfc/status/1862549671794688245?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3133 on: Today at 05:45:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:43:35 pm
Heres the link to the three tackles by him

https://xcancel.com/_maclfc/status/1862549671794688245?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA
stupid Ibou - having the nerve to do his job!
