Yeah...still being assessed is not the win anyone thinks it is. Rodri was still being assessed 2 days after his.
Bee surgeon friend of mine reckons it'll sting a bit
Beer surgeon friend of mine said there could be a hangover for Ibou from last night's game.
Last play of the game as well. Endrick you little fucker.
No, it's people concerned, but waiting for information, which is finePeople scaremongering without any information, and pretending to be medically knowledgeablePeople taking the piss out of the second lotWhich is fine by me; the way it should be
Sounds remarkably like how we lost Welshred from the site. An excellent poster who succumbed to the mob, the same as PoP.
What was worse was that Welsh red used to get genuine info about our injuries from his contacts in the physio world
.and the twats got even worse.
My mate Ben Sturgeon said there was something fishy about the lack of info.
The fucking irony
O wad some Pow'r the giftie gie us...
As a consequence, he was struck off the register for sharing confidential information and he now has a back alley clinic for underworld muscle injuries.
I saw someone on X last night call him the Temu Pele.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Nearly every player has posted after the game except for Ibou
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
We have ourselves to blame. Madrid aren't great at pressing, we could have done a better job of keeping the ball and slowing the game down with five minutes to go. But understandable with all the adrenaline pumping and the roaring for the crowd.
Konate from Salzburg has torn his ACL.Had a double-take reading it on Twitter.
