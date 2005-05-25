« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 333336 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 03:51:04 pm »
I hear Asims last name is Ullation.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 03:55:34 pm »
Yeah...still being assessed is not the win anyone thinks it is. Rodri was still being assessed 2 days after his.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 03:58:02 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 03:55:34 pm
Yeah...still being assessed is not the win anyone thinks it is. Rodri was still being assessed 2 days after his.

That had leaked it was ACL before the game had even finished though, partly why I cheered City's late equaliser so much as knew they were fucked.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,928
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 04:01:00 pm »
It had spread pretty much the moment he had gone off that Rodri may have an ACL injury. Then i think it was Guardiola who said that wasnt confirmed 2 days later which threw doubt on it.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,910
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 04:02:48 pm »
Last play of the game as well. Endrick you little fucker.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 04:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 02:40:30 pm
;D

Bee surgeon friend of mine reckons it'll sting a bit

Beer surgeon friend of mine said there could be a hangover for Ibou from last night's game.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Ah Fuck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,239
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3046 on: Yesterday at 04:40:34 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Yesterday at 04:15:34 pm
Beer surgeon friend of mine said there could be a hangover for Ibou from last night's game.

The trainers better hop to it...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 04:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:02:48 pm
Last play of the game as well. Endrick you little fucker.
I saw someone on X last night call him the Temu Pele. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,666
  • JFT 97
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3048 on: Yesterday at 04:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 02:39:42 pm
No, it's people concerned, but waiting for information, which is fine

People scaremongering without any information, and pretending to be medically knowledgeable

People taking the piss out of the second lot

Which is fine by me; the way it should be

Sounds remarkably like how we lost Welshred from the site. An excellent poster who succumbed to the mob, the same as PoP.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,549
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3049 on: Yesterday at 04:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:45:57 pm
Sounds remarkably like how we lost Welshred from the site. An excellent poster who succumbed to the mob, the same as PoP.
What was worse was that Welsh red used to get genuine info about our injuries from his contacts in the physio world .and the twats got even worse.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,431
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3050 on: Yesterday at 04:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 04:48:55 pm
What was worse was that Welsh red used to get genuine info about our injuries from his contacts in the physio world .and the twats got even worse.

As a consequence, he was struck off the register for sharing confidential information and he now has a back alley clinic for underworld muscle injuries.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3051 on: Yesterday at 04:53:12 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Yesterday at 04:15:34 pm
Beer surgeon friend of mine said there could be a hangover for Ibou from last night's game.
 
My mate Ben Sturgeon said there was something fishy about the lack of info.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3052 on: Yesterday at 04:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:53:12 pm
 
My mate Ben Sturgeon said there was something fishy about the lack of info.
I wish you lot would not it off with the caviar attitude about this.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,431
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3053 on: Yesterday at 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:53:12 pm
 
My mate Ben Sturgeon said there was something fishy about the lack of info.

My pal, Nicola Sturgeon, said the foul on Ibou shows a clear mandate for Scottish Independence.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,766
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3054 on: Yesterday at 05:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:45:57 pm
Sounds remarkably like how we lost Welshred from the site. An excellent poster who succumbed to the mob, the same as PoP.

The fucking irony :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,666
  • JFT 97
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3055 on: Yesterday at 05:27:09 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:24:25 pm
The fucking irony :D

You should explain?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,911
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3056 on: Yesterday at 05:39:27 pm »
O wad some Pow'r the giftie gie us...
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,666
  • JFT 97
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3057 on: Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:39:27 pm
O wad some Pow'r the giftie gie us...

Ye ugly, creepin, blastit wonner,
Detested, shunn'd by saunt an' sinner ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,602
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3058 on: Yesterday at 07:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:39:27 pm
O wad some Pow'r the giftie gie us...
Burn!


...s)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,602
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3059 on: Yesterday at 07:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:51:59 pm
As a consequence, he was struck off the register for sharing confidential information and he now has a back alley clinic for underworld muscle injuries.
I see he has retrained, from physiotherapy to proctology ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3060 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:45:23 pm
I saw someone on X last night call him the Temu Pele. ;D

Doesnt he play for Norwich?
Logged

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,223
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3061 on: Yesterday at 11:59:20 pm »
Endrick is a fat little scruff
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 12:37:52 am »
Nearly every player has posted after the game except for Ibou
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 12:57:09 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:37:52 am
Nearly every player has posted after the game except for Ibou

Was coming here to post that, for someone so social media driven as Ibou is, its a concern
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,038
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 01:03:01 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:37:52 am
Nearly every player has posted after the game except for Ibou
I hope he's still conscious... or alive...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:43 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 01:09:09 am »
Probably thinking of which anime post is fitting of the win

looks unlikely he will be fit for city. guess its a right side of trent and quansah. Gomez surely back up for RB since conor is also crocked
Logged

Offline daveymac_4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 02:28:22 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:02:48 pm
Last play of the game as well. Endrick you little fucker.

We have ourselves to blame. Madrid aren't great at pressing, we could have done a better job of keeping the ball and slowing the game down with five minutes to go. But understandable with all the adrenaline pumping and the roaring for the crowd.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 02:58:29 am »
Hopefully nothing too serious.
Logged
Believer

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,489
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 08:21:33 am »
That little Brazilian twat was intent on injuring our players the moment he stepped on the pitch.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,530
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 08:25:33 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 02:28:22 am
We have ourselves to blame. Madrid aren't great at pressing, we could have done a better job of keeping the ball and slowing the game down with five minutes to go. But understandable with all the adrenaline pumping and the roaring for the crowd.

No blame can be placed on any of our players.

It was a nasty hack by their player.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,042
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 08:48:24 am »
Anyone who fancies quitting the EPL for a Euro Super League needs to consider the ramifications of playing these fuckers on a regular basis. Somehow things always seem to go wrong against them, even if we win. Unless Dossena is playing.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3071 on: Today at 08:51:15 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 02:28:22 am
We have ourselves to blame. Madrid aren't great at pressing, we could have done a better job of keeping the ball and slowing the game down with five minutes to go. But understandable with all the adrenaline pumping and the roaring for the crowd.

Give over  :lmao
Logged

Online [streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,493
    • Coming Soon...
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3072 on: Today at 09:50:22 am »
Konate from Salzburg has torn his ACL.

Had a double-take reading it on Twitter.
Logged

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,087
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3073 on: Today at 10:01:11 am »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 09:50:22 am
Konate from Salzburg has torn his ACL.

Had a double-take reading it on Twitter.


Don't  :o
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 