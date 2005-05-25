« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 328661 times)

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,669
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 09:46:13 am »
Ive heard theyve had to amputate overnight
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 09:53:05 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:34:36 am
Knee surgeon friend of mine has said it looks like MCL as well
Tree surgeon friend of mine said it looks like Dutch Elm Disease.
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 09:57:01 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:34:36 am
Knee surgeon friend of mine has said it looks like MCL as well

Ruddy marvelous  :-[, if so, what would that be, 3 months?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,498
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 09:58:11 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:34:36 am
Knee surgeon friend of mine has said it looks like MCL as well

There isn't really a close up of the tackle to know anything for definite.

Let's wait and see.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 10:11:48 am »
Plastic surgeon friend of mine said, based on what hes read, its an ACL, MCL, DCL, twisted knee, torn groin, dislocated Gabriel Paletta or hell be training today.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • ....mmm
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 10:18:29 am »
Mum used to go to school with Mystic Meg and apparently it's an ACL in both knees
Logged
:D

Online Elzars brussels sprouts farts

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,656
  • Bam!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 11:46:02 am »
Slot went over to him at the end and once he had a word didn't look overly disappointed, just wondered off to the next player. Doesn't give much, but think he would have reacted a bit if they suspected anything terrible.

I'm holding on to that anyway.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,531
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 11:47:05 am »
Quote from: Elzars brussels sprouts farts on Today at 11:46:02 am
Slot went over to him at the end and once he had a word didn't look overly disappointed, just wondered off to the next player. Doesn't give much, but think he would have reacted a bit if they suspected anything terrible.

I'm holding on to that anyway.

Yeah, same for Bradley.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 11:49:41 am »
Helpful to know VVD walked off against Everton. That had passed me by at the time and it's never been mentioned on here since, not once.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 11:50:03 am »
Logged

Online Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,461
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 11:53:49 am »
Literally woke up this morning and turned to my partner and said: "I'm worried about Konate, I hope he's okay"

Great news 🙌
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,429
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Asim and GrizzKhan, utter bluetick wanker twats.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,947
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 11:59:31 am »
#prayforibou

Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,539
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 12:04:09 pm »
Gut feel is that I have absolutely no idea!

But he looked in pain and even if its not serious Id be very surprised if he recovers for Sunday. Might still be serious of course.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,917
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 12:05:48 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 11:56:13 am
Asim and GrizzKhan, utter bluetick wanker twats.

Racist
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 12:06:14 pm »
so the RAWK reaction seems to be in two groups:

- ppl concerned it's a serious injury, based on what they saw last night

- ppl mocking those concerns, based on nothing



Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 12:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:46:13 am
Ive heard theyve had to amputate overnight

Both legs unfortunately iv'e heard. At least he'll be well balanced i suppose.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 12:25:46 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 09:53:05 am
Tree surgeon friend of mine said it looks like Dutch Elm Disease.

 ;D
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Fastlane

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 12:28:38 pm »
Very near the same date last year - had a massive effect on the season, please no repeats.
'On 3 December 2023, Matip came off in the 69th minute in Liverpool's 43 home win against Fulham after suffering an ACL injury which would make him miss the remainder of the 202324 season'.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 12:29:30 pm »

Hopefully the positive news on Ibou is true. No issue if we need to rest him for Sunday as Joe is match ready but wed start to get very thin if both Ibou and Conor were to miss more than a week or two. These next 3 games are huge and a great opportunity to leave the chasing pack far behind.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,189
  • SPQR
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 12:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Fastlane on Today at 12:28:38 pm
Very near the same date last year - had a massive effect on the season, please no repeats.
'On 3 December 2023, Matip came off in the 69th minute in Liverpool's 43 home win against Fulham after suffering an ACL injury which would make him miss the remainder of the 202324 season'.

The difference is I think Slot would want a CB in January whereas Klopp would usually just make do with what he has.
Logged

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 12:41:18 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,497
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 12:43:04 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:41:18 pm
Who the fuck is Asim...

He's Asam's much more positive younger brother.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 