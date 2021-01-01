« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 302238 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm »
Ibouuuuuu
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 01:39:51 am »
Thought he was excellent.

Shameful from Rat Neville trying to say he should have conceded a penalty. Just cowardly, pathetic commentary all around. Nobody else would get away with it.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 