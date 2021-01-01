Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Indomitable Ibou
Author
Topic: The Indomitable Ibou
RedDeadRejection
Kopite
Posts: 981
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #2720 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:04 pm »
Ibouuuuuu
Logged
Kopenhagen
Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,911
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #2721 on:
Today
at 01:39:51 am »
Thought he was excellent.
Shameful from Rat Neville trying to say he should have conceded a penalty. Just cowardly, pathetic commentary all around. Nobody else would get away with it.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Indomitable Ibou
