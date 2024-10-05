« previous next »
Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 294861 times)

Offline jepovic

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2640 on: October 5, 2024, 02:29:55 pm »
MOTM. Absolutely massive performance again. Wins tons of tackles, breaks the press, excellent passing.
Offline Giono

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2641 on: October 5, 2024, 03:01:43 pm »
Many claim that Slot's tactics have allowed some players like Grax and Lucho to thrive. But Ibou has looked like a different player too with so much confidence on the ball and press resistance. He is going from good to elite this season.it"s like he has added Joel Matip's qualities to his game. :)
Offline Coolie High

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2642 on: October 5, 2024, 03:03:21 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on October  5, 2024, 02:29:55 pm
MOTM. Absolutely massive performance again. Wins tons of tackles, breaks the press, excellent passing.

Nah he started looking a bit shaky when Palafe bought on an extra number 9 with physical presence. Good start to the season so far, just neeeds to stay fit, thats always been a problem rather than his talent which is eneormous.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2643 on: October 6, 2024, 10:34:57 pm »
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce

Liverpool close in on new deals for Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konaté

https://xcancel.com/_pauljoyce/status/1843041047188033573
Offline Samie

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2644 on: October 6, 2024, 10:35:14 pm »
Yes!
Offline RedG13

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 03:15:07 am »
Ibou getting contract renewed is great news
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2646 on: Yesterday at 02:45:19 pm »
Will be fantastic news when confirmed🤞
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2647 on: Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm »
Offline mullyred94

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2648 on: Yesterday at 03:43:38 pm »
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2649 on: Yesterday at 04:58:31 pm »
Online joezydudek

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2650 on: Yesterday at 05:02:53 pm »
Be just our luck if he walked into something and got injured!
Online Kopenhagen

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2651 on: Yesterday at 05:56:53 pm »
Online afc tukrish

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2652 on: Yesterday at 05:59:05 pm »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2653 on: Yesterday at 06:35:47 pm »
Offline jepovic

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2654 on: Yesterday at 10:13:44 pm »
New third kit looks great!
Online MBL?

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2655 on: Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm »
Imagine if they sort out his injury issues?

It's something we are spoiled with these days but when a ball is sent long to the central area of our back line I feel so comfortable, him or vvd will win that header. Our cb's now are so far ahead of the lads we had in my time watching Liverpool. They are better in nearly every aspect of the game. I'm not sure many if any would even make our bench right now. Gomez who is a back up now and has played different positions is far better than carragher for example, he was great when we were deep but couldn't pass a ball to save his life.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 11:41:08 pm »
