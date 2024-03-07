Yes, a disaster.
1. We don't know he is injured. 2. We have other options.
Thats why I said hopefully he isnt injured.Our options are not as good as him.
ürgen Klopp tells me post match that Ibrahima Konatés substitution was precautionary - he said if he carried on it may be a problem so we will see [for Sunday]
Klopp on Konate: "Ibou said to me 'if I do another sprint, it could be set'. Should be fine but we don't know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let's see with Ibou."
Hopefully he stopped running because his hamstring felt tight rather than actually pulling his hamstring. Its happened enough for him to know the signs.
He walked off without much discomfort.Doubt he plays against city though, maybe give him a week or two off.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
If he's out then Gomez at lb please.
If he hasn't pulled his hamstring I would roll the dice with him at the weekend. Put your finger in the light socket and hope for the best.
No point taking a risk that could mean losing him for 4-6 weeks. I know it's been said subbing him was precautionary, but the fact that he was limping isn't a good sign.
He wasn't limping.
And at centre back?
I thought that was Ibou's season done when he went down. Absolutely awful challenge.
I said 'ACL' the moment I saw a reply. Thank god he got up
same. was amazed that he got up.He looked rusty today, however.
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.
Bit confused how he played the entire game as we know he cant do a 3 game week and play in all of them. Youd expect he plays Sunday and youd want him for the Atalanta game, so a bit miffed there as if he plays all 3 hell increase injury probability significantly based on his past
