« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 263275 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2400 on: March 7, 2024, 07:59:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March  7, 2024, 07:59:11 pm
Yes, a disaster.
Here we are with problems at the top of the league.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,986
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2401 on: March 7, 2024, 08:00:07 pm »
Fingers crossed it's just a precaution.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2402 on: March 7, 2024, 08:00:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March  7, 2024, 07:59:11 pm
Yes, a disaster.

1. We don't know he is injured.
2. We have other options.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,884
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2403 on: March 7, 2024, 08:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March  7, 2024, 08:00:09 pm
1. We don't know he is injured.
2. We have other options.

Thats why I said hopefully he isnt injured.

Our options are not as good as him.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2404 on: March 7, 2024, 08:05:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March  7, 2024, 08:01:10 pm
Thats why I said hopefully he isnt injured.

Our options are not as good as him.

Gomez is a brilliant CB.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2405 on: March 7, 2024, 08:05:27 pm »
Lets wait and see what klopp says post match but we really need him at the weekend. His recovery pace is crucial in playing that hybrid CB/RB role. We could really be doing with Gomez at left back too to deal with foden.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,332
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2406 on: March 7, 2024, 08:06:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March  7, 2024, 08:01:10 pm
Thats why I said hopefully he isnt injured.

Our options are not as good as him.

They are 'disastrous' apparently.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,067
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2407 on: March 7, 2024, 08:07:32 pm »
https://twitter.com/DannyJamieson/status/1765830800484741311

Quote
ürgen Klopp tells me post match that Ibrahima Konatés substitution was precautionary - he said if he carried on it may be a problem so we will see [for Sunday]
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2408 on: March 7, 2024, 08:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  7, 2024, 08:07:32 pm
https://twitter.com/DannyJamieson/status/1765830800484741311

GETTTTTT THE FUCK IN!!!

*waits for him to now disappear for two months*  ;D
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2409 on: March 7, 2024, 08:08:49 pm »
Just saw that Samie.

Fingers crossed anyway.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2410 on: March 7, 2024, 08:09:05 pm »
Fingers crossed he is ok.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2411 on: March 7, 2024, 08:10:26 pm »

Thank God. He is a big game player we need him vs the cheats.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2412 on: March 7, 2024, 08:11:16 pm »
Klopp on Konate: "Ibou said to me 'if I do another sprint, it could be set'. Should be fine but we don't know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let's see with Ibou."
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2413 on: March 7, 2024, 08:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March  7, 2024, 08:11:16 pm
Klopp on Konate: "Ibou said to me 'if I do another sprint, it could be set'. Should be fine but we don't know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let's see with Ibou."

Nickkkkkk, my king!!!
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,887
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2414 on: March 7, 2024, 08:13:05 pm »
Samie told me post match that Klopp had told Jamieson that Konate had said it was just a precaution and he would play on Sunday if he had to be carried on.

So thats sorted then.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,628
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2415 on: March 7, 2024, 08:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March  7, 2024, 08:11:16 pm
Klopp on Konate: "Ibou said to me 'if I do another sprint, it could be set'. Should be fine but we don't know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let's see with Ibou."

"Ibou said to me you know . . ."
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,986
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2416 on: March 8, 2024, 07:15:52 am »
Hopefully he stopped running because his hamstring felt tight rather than actually pulling his hamstring. Its happened enough for him to know the signs.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2417 on: March 8, 2024, 07:17:34 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on March  8, 2024, 07:15:52 am
Hopefully he stopped running because his hamstring felt tight rather than actually pulling his hamstring. Its happened enough for him to know the signs.

He walked off without much discomfort.

Doubt he plays against city though, maybe give him a week or two off.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,986
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2418 on: March 8, 2024, 07:20:47 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on March  8, 2024, 07:17:34 am
He walked off without much discomfort.

Doubt he plays against city though, maybe give him a week or two off.

If he hasn't pulled his hamstring I would roll the dice with him at the weekend. Put your finger in the light socket and hope for the best.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2419 on: March 8, 2024, 07:42:25 am »
If he's out then Gomez at lb please.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,986
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2420 on: March 8, 2024, 08:16:50 am »
Quote from: clinical on March  8, 2024, 07:42:25 am
If he's out then Gomez at lb please.


And at centre back?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2421 on: March 8, 2024, 08:24:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on March  8, 2024, 07:20:47 am
If he hasn't pulled his hamstring I would roll the dice with him at the weekend. Put your finger in the light socket and hope for the best.

Depends on the severity.

No point in playing him for him to break down early and we rarely take chances with players.

I hope hes fit but will will know on Sunday.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2422 on: March 8, 2024, 08:30:19 am »
No point taking a risk that could mean losing him for 4-6 weeks. I know it's been said subbing him was precautionary, but the fact that he was limping isn't a good sign.
« Last Edit: March 8, 2024, 08:37:39 am by Redman78 »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,986
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2423 on: March 8, 2024, 09:03:02 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on March  8, 2024, 08:30:19 am
No point taking a risk that could mean losing him for 4-6 weeks. I know it's been said subbing him was precautionary, but the fact that he was limping isn't a good sign.

He wasn't limping.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,834
  • ...All the best
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2424 on: March 8, 2024, 09:07:00 am »
We won the league with Joe and Virgil.

If Ibou's out we'll manage.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2425 on: March 8, 2024, 09:09:02 am »
Will be interesting what we do if he is out. Gomez has played so little at CB this season so I'd expect it to be Quansah alongside Virgil.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2426 on: March 8, 2024, 09:39:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on March  8, 2024, 09:03:02 am
He wasn't limping.

I've just watched it back and he was 100% limping when attempting to run back as Sparta broke on us.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2427 on: March 8, 2024, 01:06:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on March  8, 2024, 08:16:50 am

And at centre back?

Bradley Quansah Virgil Gomez

Robbo is playing like a headless chicken at the minute and will leave our left hand side exposed.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm »
I thought that was Ibou's season done when he went down. Absolutely awful challenge.
Logged

Offline Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2429 on: Yesterday at 10:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm
I thought that was Ibou's season done when he went down. Absolutely awful challenge.

I said 'ACL' the moment I saw a reply. Thank god he got up
Logged

Offline SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2430 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 10:47:31 pm
I said 'ACL' the moment I saw a reply. Thank god he got up
yes. Pickfordesque assault
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,585
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm »
same. was amazed that he got up.

He looked rusty today, however.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2432 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm
same. was amazed that he got up.

He looked rusty today, however.

At least he got it out the way. He'll be in the ascendancy between now and the end of the season once he shakes off the rust, back to his usual self.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,518
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2433 on: Yesterday at 11:52:48 pm »
Shit myself when he went down under that shithouse scissor challenge. Thought he was done.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RedEire

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 12:25:05 am »
The relief when he got up and then signalled to klopp that he was fine to continue. Shit tackle  >:(
Logged
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  9, 2014, 09:17:15 pm
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 01:31:48 am »
The only thing that gave me a tiny hope that it wasn't an ACL was that the commentators on my stream weren't taking it all that seriously after the replay. It looked to me as though his leg had bent completely the wrong way, but it must have just been a trick of the eye thanks to his hip turning inward. Thank fuck.
Logged

Online arfy05

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • Conspiracy Theorist
    • The arfy blog
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 01:45:43 am »
Bit confused how he played the entire game as we know he cant do a 3 game week and play in all of them. Youd expect he plays Sunday and youd want him for the Atalanta game, so a bit miffed there as if he plays all 3 hell increase injury probability significantly based on his past
Logged

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 02:12:00 am »
The fucking commentators were like 'oh , is that a PENALTY SHOUT there for Sheff Utd?!?!"

no mate, its a fucking disgraceful challenge BY the yard-dog from Sheffield, not the other way round...

Thick fucks
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online edge

  • hill, getting off at...with a dijk still hard...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
  • allright, then..
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2438 on: Today at 02:45:41 am »
Absolutely shocking challenge, was amazed when he played on. Looked like someone had told the c*nt to injure our players, and he didn't really know how to do it, but knew to trap and twist the knee.

Quote from: arfy05 on Today at 01:45:43 am
Bit confused how he played the entire game as we know he cant do a 3 game week and play in all of them. Youd expect he plays Sunday and youd want him for the Atalanta game, so a bit miffed there as if he plays all 3 hell increase injury probability significantly based on his past

Reckon Quansah starts v United, with Ibou getting minutes. Then Ibou starts v Atalanta.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 