Yes, a disaster.
1. We don't know he is injured. 2. We have other options.
Thats why I said hopefully he isnt injured.Our options are not as good as him.
ürgen Klopp tells me post match that Ibrahima Konatés substitution was precautionary - he said if he carried on it may be a problem so we will see [for Sunday]
https://twitter.com/DannyJamieson/status/1765830800484741311
Klopp on Konate: "Ibou said to me 'if I do another sprint, it could be set'. Should be fine but we don't know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let's see with Ibou."
Hopefully he stopped running because his hamstring felt tight rather than actually pulling his hamstring. Its happened enough for him to know the signs.
He walked off without much discomfort.Doubt he plays against city though, maybe give him a week or two off.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
If he's out then Gomez at lb please.
If he hasn't pulled his hamstring I would roll the dice with him at the weekend. Put your finger in the light socket and hope for the best.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.14]