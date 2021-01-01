« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 07:59:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:59:11 pm
Yes, a disaster.
Here we are with problems at the top of the league.
spider-neil

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm
Fingers crossed it's just a precaution.
Nick110581

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 08:00:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:59:11 pm
Yes, a disaster.

1. We don't know he is injured.
2. We have other options.
killer-heels

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 08:01:10 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:00:09 pm
1. We don't know he is injured.
2. We have other options.

Thats why I said hopefully he isnt injured.

Our options are not as good as him.
Nick110581

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 08:05:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:01:10 pm
Thats why I said hopefully he isnt injured.

Our options are not as good as him.

Gomez is a brilliant CB.
HeartAndSoul

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 08:05:27 pm
Lets wait and see what klopp says post match but we really need him at the weekend. His recovery pace is crucial in playing that hybrid CB/RB role. We could really be doing with Gomez at left back too to deal with foden.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 08:06:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:01:10 pm
Thats why I said hopefully he isnt injured.

Our options are not as good as him.

They are 'disastrous' apparently.
Samie

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
https://twitter.com/DannyJamieson/status/1765830800484741311

Quote
ürgen Klopp tells me post match that Ibrahima Konatés substitution was precautionary - he said if he carried on it may be a problem so we will see [for Sunday]
DelTrotter

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 08:08:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
https://twitter.com/DannyJamieson/status/1765830800484741311

GETTTTTT THE FUCK IN!!!

*waits for him to now disappear for two months*  ;D
Legs

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 08:08:49 pm
Just saw that Samie.

Fingers crossed anyway.
Nick110581

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 08:09:05 pm
Fingers crossed he is ok.
Egyptian36

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 08:10:26 pm

Thank God. He is a big game player we need him vs the cheats.
Nick110581

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 08:11:16 pm
Klopp on Konate: "Ibou said to me 'if I do another sprint, it could be set'. Should be fine but we don't know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let's see with Ibou."
DelTrotter

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 08:11:51 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:11:16 pm
Klopp on Konate: "Ibou said to me 'if I do another sprint, it could be set'. Should be fine but we don't know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let's see with Ibou."

Nickkkkkk, my king!!!
Bobinhood

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 08:13:05 pm
Samie told me post match that Klopp had told Jamieson that Konate had said it was just a precaution and he would play on Sunday if he had to be carried on.

So thats sorted then.
DangerScouse

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 08:29:15 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:11:16 pm
Klopp on Konate: "Ibou said to me 'if I do another sprint, it could be set'. Should be fine but we don't know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let's see with Ibou."

"Ibou said to me you know . . ."
spider-neil

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2416 on: Today at 07:15:52 am
Hopefully he stopped running because his hamstring felt tight rather than actually pulling his hamstring. Its happened enough for him to know the signs.
mullyred94

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2417 on: Today at 07:17:34 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:15:52 am
Hopefully he stopped running because his hamstring felt tight rather than actually pulling his hamstring. Its happened enough for him to know the signs.

He walked off without much discomfort.

Doubt he plays against city though, maybe give him a week or two off.
spider-neil

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2418 on: Today at 07:20:47 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:17:34 am
He walked off without much discomfort.

Doubt he plays against city though, maybe give him a week or two off.

If he hasn't pulled his hamstring I would roll the dice with him at the weekend. Put your finger in the light socket and hope for the best.
clinical

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2419 on: Today at 07:42:25 am
If he's out then Gomez at lb please.
spider-neil

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2420 on: Today at 08:16:50 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:42:25 am
If he's out then Gomez at lb please.


And at centre back?
Nick110581

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2421 on: Today at 08:24:57 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:20:47 am
If he hasn't pulled his hamstring I would roll the dice with him at the weekend. Put your finger in the light socket and hope for the best.

Depends on the severity.

No point in playing him for him to break down early and we rarely take chances with players.

I hope hes fit but will will know on Sunday.
Redman78

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #2422 on: Today at 08:30:19 am
No point taking a risk that could mean losing him for 4-6 weeks. I know it's been said subbing him was precautionary, but the fact that he was limping isn't a good sign.
