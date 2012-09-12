« previous next »
Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 254633 times)

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2360 on: February 5, 2024, 03:50:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February  5, 2024, 01:54:41 pm
Which game does he miss, is it Burnley this weekend?

Yeah - that's the next game.

Let's go with Quansah and VVD.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2361 on: February 5, 2024, 09:59:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February  5, 2024, 01:54:41 pm
Which game does he miss, is it Burnley this weekend?
Yes Just 1 game.
Guessing Gomez or Quansah starts
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2362 on: February 6, 2024, 04:11:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on February  5, 2024, 03:50:45 pm
Yeah - that's the next game.

Let's go with Quansah and VVD.
Yeah, somebody has to save VVD's arse...  ;D
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2363 on: February 25, 2024, 06:40:22 pm »
Ibooooouuuuuuu. Immense as always.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2364 on: February 25, 2024, 06:46:34 pm »
Ibeast!!!!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2365 on: February 26, 2024, 09:36:39 am »
Only two posts in here.  Thought he was great yesterday, too!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2366 on: February 26, 2024, 09:41:29 am »
Crazy that he ends up with a booking but Caicedo doesn't. He was brilliant yesterday, putting out fires everywhere.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2367 on: February 26, 2024, 09:46:17 am »
Unbelievable yesterday, his recovery pace and strength is outrageous, he never panics.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  9, 2014, 09:17:15 pm
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2368 on: February 26, 2024, 09:50:12 am »
Loved it when he grabbed one of them by the scruff after the hard man went after Bradley.

Lad's a monster and still a young'un really.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2369 on: February 26, 2024, 09:53:28 am »
Love this fella.

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2370 on: February 26, 2024, 04:31:09 pm »
The lack of anime celebrations are .... disturbing (unless that's one that I don't know about)
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2371 on: February 26, 2024, 04:36:09 pm »
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2372 on: February 26, 2024, 07:05:22 pm »
New contract please in summer
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2373 on: February 26, 2024, 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 26, 2024, 04:31:09 pm
The lack of anime celebrations are .... disturbing (unless that's one that I don't know about)

It is indeed, the crossed fingers is Gojos thing from Jujutsu Kaisen.  :P
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2374 on: February 26, 2024, 07:26:17 pm »
Phew! All is right with the world!
« Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 pm »
Easy to overlook because of the fantastic performances by the kids, but those 45 minutes were one of the most dominant defending performances you'll see this season.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 10:36:17 pm »
ibou and virg have really stepped up the last few games

so important with so many senior lads out injured

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 01:57:20 am »
Quote from: Newman96 on February 26, 2024, 07:08:48 pm
It is indeed, the crossed fingers is Gojos thing from Jujutsu Kaisen.  :P

Aah makes sense! I thought it was the barrier barrier devil fruit defense from One Piece ;D
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 02:48:28 am »
Please give him a new contract now, he will carry us for at least another 5 years, what a player!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 03:39:45 am »
He should be suspended for bullying.  Just dominated with ease.
