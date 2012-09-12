Easy to overlook because of the fantastic performances by the kids, but those 45 minutes were one of the most dominant defending performances you'll see this season.

September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.



Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.



My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.