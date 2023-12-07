« previous next »
December 7, 2023, 07:26:50 am
Ibou competed 95 passes last night, the same total as Sheffield United.
Yesterday at 10:38:10 am
Wanted to write something positive this a.m. so just to say thought he looked back to his best yesterday

Whether we win something(s) this year is going to rely on his fitness
Yesterday at 11:21:02 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:38:10 am
Wanted to write something positive this a.m. so just to say thought he looked back to his best yesterday

Whether we win something(s) this year is going to rely on his fitness
Love Konate's mentality. Big game player
Stepped in at the WC with France as well

I cant remember him having a bad game in a big game.
CL final he was outstanding same last year against Real wheer he absolutely dominated Vinicius at the Bernebeu
Yesterday at 12:27:05 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:21:02 am
Love Konate's mentality. Big game player
Stepped in at the WC with France as well

I cant remember him having a bad game in a big game.
CL final he was outstanding same last year against Real wheer he absolutely dominated Vinicius at the Bernebeu
He was very good defensively. I just found him too ponderous on the ball like he needed too many touches before playing it into Trent. That slowed down the tempo of our game as well.
Yesterday at 12:29:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:27:05 pm
He was very good defensively. I just found him too ponderous on the ball like he needed too many touches before playing it into Trent. That slowed down the tempo of our game as well.

He doesn't have a lot of options on the ball in this system when Trent comes inside.  It's why you see both Mo and Dom dropping deep and wide into the right back spot, to give him an angle and an out ball.
Today at 06:19:01 am
If we could keep him fit then really there isnt a centreback partnership as good. People talk about Gabriel and Saliba and Dias and Stones/Akanji, but there is no partnership where you have defenders that are as dominant in the air and as quick on the ground.
Today at 06:22:39 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:29:44 pm
He doesn't have a lot of options on the ball in this system when Trent comes inside.  It's why you see both Mo and Dom dropping deep and wide into the right back spot, to give him an angle and an out ball.
At some points, Trent was wide open on the right wing with Ibou on the ball. A decisive pass and they were in trouble but he was taking too long before over/underhitting those passes out wide.
Today at 08:55:41 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:27:05 pm
He was very good defensively. I just found him too ponderous on the ball like he needed too many touches before playing it into Trent. That slowed down the tempo of our game as well.
He been so much better on the ball this year. It also shows in his progressive passes.
He was #2 on the team for them with 12 this game behind Trent.
He at 8.55 Progressive passes per 90 in the league which is 99th percentile he was at 3.25 last season.
Europa league he at 4.65 per 90.
Sample sizes are a little sample. since it 7.8 90s in the PL and 3 in the Europa league.
Im not sure he going be 99th Percentile the whole season in the PL but he looks much better overall in terms of ball progression
Today at 09:03:11 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:55:41 am
He been so much better on the ball this year. It also shows in his progressive passes.
He was #2 on the team for them with 12 this game behind Trent.
He at 8.55 Progressive passes per 90 in the league which is 99th percentile he was at 3.25 last season.
Europa league he at 4.65 per 90.
Sample sizes are a little sample. since it 7.8 90s in the PL and 3 in the Europa league.
Im not sure he going be 99th Percentile the whole season in the PL but he looks much better overall in terms of ball progression
Everything can be explained away using stats mate. Is there a stat showing how long players dwell on it before releasing it?

It doesnt mean the pass is not accurate but not playing it on time gives the opposition time to properly mark the recipient.
Today at 10:11:31 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:03:11 am
Everything can be explained away using stats mate. Is there a stat showing how long players dwell on it before releasing it?

It doesnt mean the pass is not accurate but not playing it on time gives the opposition time to properly mark the recipient.
Im sure there is tracking data showing long players on the ball etc.
Not every complete pass is an accurate one. I just mostly said he much better on the ball this season and pretty good at progressing the ball doing the game, which shows in the data along watching.
Does this not match what your watching?
Today at 10:39:45 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:27:05 pm
He was very good defensively. I just found him too ponderous on the ball like he needed too many touches before playing it into Trent. That slowed down the tempo of our game as well.

Thats why we miss Matips more penetrating runs.
Today at 10:49:31 am
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 10:39:45 am
Thats why we miss Matips more penetrating runs.

Personally, I think those little runs of Matip are overrated.  He nearly always ends up running into players because he can't pick an option and there's been more than one occasion where they've led to a dangerous counter from the opposition.

Every now and then, one of his runs will pay off and we'll get a good chance out of it, but in general they don't threaten anywhere near as much as you'd expect.
Today at 12:33:47 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:11:31 am
Im sure there is tracking data showing long players on the ball etc.
Not every complete pass is an accurate one. I just mostly said he much better on the ball this season and pretty good at progressing the ball doing the game, which shows in the data along watching.
Does this not match what your watching?
Stats aren't everything LOL. Like I said, releasing it early is also important.
