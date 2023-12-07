He was very good defensively. I just found him too ponderous on the ball like he needed too many touches before playing it into Trent. That slowed down the tempo of our game as well.



He been so much better on the ball this year. It also shows in his progressive passes.He was #2 on the team for them with 12 this game behind Trent.He at 8.55 Progressive passes per 90 in the league which is 99th percentile he was at 3.25 last season.Europa league he at 4.65 per 90.Sample sizes are a little sample. since it 7.8 90s in the PL and 3 in the Europa league.Im not sure he going be 99th Percentile the whole season in the PL but he looks much better overall in terms of ball progression