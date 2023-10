It really feels like there is a desperation to show that things were “evened out“ in this game in order to invalidate past grievances. That foul by Ibou would’ve been extremely soft yellow card but we were running the risk if he’d stayed on the field of getting another yellow by accumulating fouls, so it was the right decision to take him off of course. To say it was some sort of injustice that he didn’t get a second yellow is wide of the mark in my eyes.