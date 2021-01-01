Yeah Its getting better, but black players are still often lauded for their physical features rather than their intelligence of skill..







Yeh, i fucking hate the "beast" comments. I never recall likes of Sounness or McMahon ever being called a "beast", and they put their foot in twice as much as likes of Ibou. Dark black players get it the most (likes of Virgil get it a bit). Can't say I'm completely innocent either - I made reference to Ibou being "built like a tank" in my earlier post. Even though he is, there's no denying, he's also ridiculously smart and skilful for a central defender of his age. Love him.Even Mane got it a lot. Such a "warrior" and all that. People are conjuring up images of zulus with spears in their head ... that's the influence of historic stereotypes on previous generations manifesting.This and future generations need to see people from all walks of life at the very top. All races, genders, sexualities, nationalities, physical and mental capabilities. Representation at the very top is the only way to drive change. If those being discriminated against don't have representation in the boardrooms and chambers of power, then they're going to always get fucked over. The "beast" and "warrior" crap is a symptom of our historic societal discriminations.