Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 196869 times)

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:35:12 am
Yeah Its getting better, but black players are still often lauded for their physical features rather than their intelligence of skill..



Yeh, i fucking hate the "beast" comments. I never recall likes of Sounness or McMahon ever being called a "beast", and they put their foot in twice as much as likes of Ibou. Dark black players get it the most (likes of Virgil get it a bit). Can't say I'm completely innocent either - I made reference to Ibou being "built like a tank" in my earlier post. Even though he is, there's no denying, he's also ridiculously smart and skilful for a central defender of his age. Love him.

Even Mane got it a lot. Such a "warrior" and all that. People are conjuring up images of zulus with spears in their head ... that's the influence of historic stereotypes on previous generations manifesting.

This and future generations need to see people from all walks of life at the very top. All races, genders, sexualities, nationalities, physical and mental capabilities. Representation at the very top is the only way to drive change. If those being discriminated against don't have representation in the boardrooms and chambers of power, then they're going to always get fucked over. The "beast" and "warrior" crap is a symptom of our historic societal discriminations.
I love him, absolutely class. The recovery pace is phenomenal.
CB's don't usually reach their prime until their late 20's/early 30's mainly because the ability to read the game is such a big part of playing the position well. This lad is already a terrific player, he'll make mistakes as he learns his trade but in a few years time we'll be building teams around this lad like Shanks built his around Ron Yeats.
Great second half. Think he's been below par lately, like the rest, but he's our number 1 CB moving forward - there's no doubt about that. He has a similar to presence to prime Van Dijk when forwards are running at him, and he leathered a few players yesterday with clean tackles. He's going to make some positional mistakes due to his age, but the raw tools are phenomenal.

We need to sign somebody who can eventually be his number 2 in the summer.
